TODAY
EVENTS
– Join nationally renowned poet and memoirist, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo for “Poetry Hour: Notes from the Field,” a conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from around the nation and the world, starting at 5 p.m. The salon-style talks will take on unique themes of art, life, and writing for each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. The conversation will be streamed live on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Water and Waste Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5:45 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
– The Yuba County Children’s Wellness & Child Abuse Prevention Council will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 8 a.m. For more information, call 530-749-4961.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 70 will hold its monthly board meeting in the Reclamation District office at 1138 Fourth St., Meridian, starting at 9:30 a.m.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a special meeting in the Live Oak City Council Chambers, 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Planning Commission meeting has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 17, starting at 6 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– An opening reception featuring Resident Artists Lila Rivera, Luisa Leger, Paul Spoto and Roz Bliss will be held at the Theater Gallery at STCA, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. The artists will display works that they have been creating throughout the pandemic closure. The reception is free and open to the public.
– This virtual open mic setting, hosted by Tom Galvin, will include poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation, starting at 6 p.m. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183. For more information, call 742-2787.
– The annual Senior Resource Fair will be held at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until noon. This free event will provide an opportunity for attendees to learn about the many resources available to senior citizens in the Yuba-Sutter area. Vendors will include senior housing, assisted living facility information, food programs, transportation, legal services, Medicare, healthcare, flu shots and more. For more information, call 822-4608.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting/public hearing in the City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee meeting has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled to take place Nov. 18, starting at 8:30 a.m.
