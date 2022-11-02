TODAY
EVENTS
– The annual Senior Resource Fair will be held at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Avenue, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until noon. Those that attend will have the opportunity to learn about the many senior resources available in the Yuba-Sutter area, including senior housing, assisted living, food programs, transportation, legal services, Medicare, healthcare, flu shots and more. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 530-822-4608.
– Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry & Prose, a virtual open mic setting hosted by Tom Galvin, will include poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183, starting at 6 p.m. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– Colusa County Office of Education Children’s Services will host a Parent Cafe at 400 Theater Road, Williams, from 5-7 p.m. The event will provide parents a platform to discuss raising safe kids and the five protective factors with their peers. For more information or to RSVP, call Maria Ayala at 530-458-0350 extension 10309 or email mayala@ccoe.net.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will be having their monthly meeting by Zoom at 7 p.m. If you are interested in receiving the Zoom link, please text or call 530-933-6208. There are membership openings in local district areas.
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will hold a meeting at Carmine’s located in Hillcrest Plaza, 229 Clark Avenue, Yuba City, starting at noon. Those interested can join the meeting for lunch and learn about Kiwanis and how we are helping children in our community, across the country and worldwide.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Regional Emergency Shelter Team will host their 12th annual Luau fundraising dinner at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. The event will include delicious Hawaiian-themed dinners that will be served for dine-in or takeout. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketstripe.com/rest-luau. All of the proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to fund an emergency winter shelter in the Yuba-Sutter area. For more information, call 530-683-2274 or email rest.yubasutter@gmail.com.
– The Grimes Ladies Aid Society will hold its annual dinner and bazaar at Grand Island Elementary School, Grimes, starting at 5 p.m. The dinner, which includes turkey and ham, will be sold for $16 for adults, $7 for children ages 5-10 and free for children under the age of five. There will also be a raffle to give away a handmade quilt.
– The Yuba-Sutter Oratorio Symphony will perform their Fall Classics concert, featuring world renowned harpist Anna Maria Mendieta, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. The concerts are free to attend but donations will be accepted. For more information, visit www.ysos.org.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a double feature event to screen “Mama Mia” and “Mama Mia - Here we go again,” two movies framed around the music of the Swedish pop band Abba, at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. During the screening, greek and other foods served as part of the ticket price. Attendees are encouraged to dress in film-inspired clothing as prizes will be awarded for the best costumes. Tickets can be purchased online at www.yubasutterarts.org or at the door if available. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Live Oak Lions Club will host their 32nd annual craft fair at 10200 O Street, Live Oak, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The fair will include several booths with handmade crafts, Christmas gifts and decorations, vintage items, local jewelry and more. There will also be an opportunity drawing. For more information, call 971-219-5699 or email Lbutterflies54@gmail.com.
– A Fall Festival and Craft Fair will be held at the Colusa Assembly of God, 1747 State Route 20, Colusa. The craft fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The festival, which will include train rides, carnival games, a scavenger hunt and more, will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. A pulled pork meal will be available for $7 and hot dogs will be sold for $1. For more information, call 530-458-2585.
– The Tri County Filipino Association INC. will be hosting an arts and craft show at 180 Wilbur Avenue, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a family friendly event open to all. Vendors interested in participating are also welcome to reach out. Some post-halloween trick or treating will also be available. For more information, contact event coordinators at 530-300-2513 or 707-266-4792.
– The Friends of the Sutter County Library will host a first Saturday Book Sale at the Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Books are $5 per bag and bags will be provided. All proceeds from the sale will benefit Library Services at the facility.
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts.