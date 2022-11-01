TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Planning Commission will hold a meeting at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.countyofcolusa.org.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 70 will hold its monthly
board meeting in the Reclamation District office at 1138 Fourth Street, Meridian, starting at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call 530-696-2569.
– The Yuba Community College District Governing Board will hold a special meeting in the Yuba Community College District, Sutter County Campus, 3301 E. Onstott Road, Room 222, Yuba City, starting at 10:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yccde.edu.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Water and Waterwaste Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5:45 p.m. For more information, call 530-743-4657 or visit www.opud.org.
– The Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council will hold a meeting in the Maidu Conference Room at Yuba County One Stop, 1114 Yuba Street, Marysville, starting at 8 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, contact Council Secretary Liz Corniel at (530)749-6354.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Sutter County Planning Commission will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The annual Senior Resource Fair will be held at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Avenue, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until noon. Those that attend will have the opportunity to learn about the many senior resources available in the Yuba-Sutter area, including senior housing, assisted living, food programs, transportation, legal services, Medicare, healthcare, flu shots and more. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 530-822-4608.
– Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry & Prose, a virtual open mic setting hosted by Tom Galvin, will include poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183, starting at 6 p.m. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– Colusa County Office of Education Children’s Services will host a Parent Cafe at 400 Theater Road, Williams, from 5-7 p.m. The event will provide parents a platform to discuss raising safe kids and the five protective factors with their peers. For more information or to RSVP, call Maria Ayala at 530-458-0350 extension 10309 or email mayala@ccoe.net.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will be having their monthly meeting by Zoom at 7 p.m. If you are interested in receiving the Zoom link, please text or call 530-933-6208. There are membership openings in local district areas.
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will hold a meeting at Carmine’s located in Hillcrest Plaza, 229 Clark Avenue, Yuba City, starting at noon. Those interested can join the meeting for lunch and learn about Kiwanis and how we are helping children in our community, across the country and worldwide.