TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba Gardens Music Department will host a “spaghetti and bingo food fun night” at the VFW Post 4095 Hall, 4756 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. Dinner will be served from 6-7 p.m. and bingo, music and a raffle will follow. Presale tickets are available for $20. Tickets will also be sold at the door for $25. Children six and under can attend for free.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact band director and event planner Becky Stewert at rstewart@mjusd.k12.ca.us.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Parks and Recreation Committee will hold a meeting in the board chambers, 1970 Ninth Street, Olivehurst, starting at 4:45 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call 530-743-4657.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Water and Waterwaste Committee will hold a meeting in the board chambers, 1970 Ninth Street, Olivehurst, starting at 5:45 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call 530-743-4657.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Dementia and Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group will hold a meeting in the Fireside Room located next to the First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meetings are confidential and are open to all that are interested. For more information, call 530-458-5231.
–The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at IHOP, 1310 Franklin Road, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The local Toastmasters Public Speaking Club will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 5:30 p.m. During the meeting, short speeches of five to seven minutes are timed and evaluated. For more information or to get the Zoom link information, call Joyce at 530-300-6712 or Chuck at 805-403-2024. Toastmasters is a worldwide public speaking organization. For more information, visit www.toastmasters.org.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The Colusa County Office of Education will host an on-the-spot hiring event at the Williams Community Center, 860 C Street, Williams, from 4-7 p.m. Substitute and permanent positions will be available. Walk-ins will be accepted by pre-registration is encouraged. To register, visit www.edjoin.org and enter keywords “Colusa County Office of Education.” For more information, call 530-458-0350 or email hr@ccoe.net.
– Spoken Word Poetry & Prose, a virtual open mic setting hosted by Tom Galvin, will include poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation, starting at 6 p.m. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will be having their monthly meeting by Zoom at 7 p.m. If you are interested in receiving the Zoom link, please text or call 530-933-6208. There are membership openings in local district areas.
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will hold a meeting at Carmine’s located in Hillcrest Plaza, 229 Clark Avenue, Yuba City, starting at noon. Those interested can join the meeting for lunch and learn about Kiwanis and how we are helping children in our community, across the country and worldwide.