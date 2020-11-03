The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Arts Educator Leadership Conversation will take place at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. People can learn about the challenges of teaching art during a regular year as well as during the pandemic.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Yuba City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public with limited seating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, facial coverings are required in public gatherings. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will have a special meeting at 5:15 p.m. For more information on how to view the virtual meeting, visit wwwliveoakcity.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Tom Galvin will host a Virtual Poetry and Spoken Word Open Mic at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. The event is an opportunity to share poetry and/or prose or just listen in. To join the Zoom meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/89747438327.
– The Yuba Enterprise Solutions Team will host a no-cost personal protective equipment drive from 10 a.m.-noon at the Foothill Hardware Store, 13860 Willow Glen Road, Oregon House, in the gravel parking lot. Businesses can receive facial coverings and hand sanitizer. Those who are unable to attend or have an immediate need can reach the YES Team by visiting www.yestoyuba.org or calling 749-5683.
