The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–Tom Galvin will host a Virtual Poetry and Spoken Word Open Mic at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. The event is an opportunity to share poetry and/or prose or just listen in. To join the Zoom meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/89747438327.
– The Yuba Enterprise Solutions Team will host a no-cost personal protective equipment drive from 10 a.m.-noon at the Foothill Hardware Store, 13860 Willow Glen Road, Oregon House, in the gravel parking lot. Businesses can receive facial coverings and hand sanitizer. Those who are unable to attend or have an immediate need can reach the YES Team by visiting www.yestoyuba.org or calling 749-5683.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–There will be a prescription drug drive-through drop off, hosted by the Yuba City Police Department, from 9-11 a.m. in the Senior Center back parking lot, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. People can turn in their unused or expired medication for disposal. No liquids or needles – only prescription medications will be accepted. Medication can be left in its original container or placed inside of a ziplock bag.
– The Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City, will be distributing bags filled with resources, information and giveaways contributed by local senior services providers from 9-11 a.m. For more information, call 822-4608.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)