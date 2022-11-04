TODAY
EVENTS
– The Regional Emergency Shelter Team will host their 12th annual Luau fundraising dinner at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. The event will include delicious Hawaiian-themed dinners that will be served for dine-in or takeout. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketstripe.com/rest-luau. All of the proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to fund an emergency winter shelter in the Yuba-Sutter area. For more information, call 530-683-2274 or email rest.yubasutter@gmail.com.
– The 43rd annual Nagar Kirtan Festival features an open house for the second of a three-day event that lines the streets of Tierra Buena Road in Yuba City near the Sikh Temple Gurdwara of Yuba City, located at 2468 Tierra Buena Rd. Everyone is welcome.
– The Grimes Ladies Aid Society will hold its annual dinner and bazaar at Grand Island Elementary School, Grimes, starting at 5 p.m. The dinner, which includes turkey and ham, will be sold for $16 for adults, $7 for children ages 5-10 and free for children under the age of five. There will also be a raffle to give away a handmade quilt.
– The Yuba-Sutter Oratorio Symphony will perform their Fall Classics concert, featuring world renowned harpist Anna Maria Mendieta, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. The concerts are free to attend but donations will be accepted. For more information, visit www.ysos.org.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a double feature event to screen “Mama Mia” and “Mama Mia - Here we go again,” two movies framed around the music of the Swedish pop band Abba, at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. During the screening, greek and other foods served as part of the ticket price. Attendees are encouraged to dress in film-inspired clothing as prizes will be awarded for the best costumes. Tickets can be purchased online at www.yubasutterarts.org or at the door if available. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Live Oak Lions Club will host their 32nd annual craft fair at 10200 O Street, Live Oak, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The fair will include several booths with handmade crafts, Christmas gifts and decorations, vintage items, local jewelry and more. There will also be an opportunity drawing. For more information, call 971-219-5699 or email Lbutterflies54@gmail.com.
– A Fall Festival and Craft Fair will be held at the Colusa Assembly of God, 1747 State Route 20, Colusa. The craft fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The festival, which will include train rides, carnival games, a scavenger hunt and more, will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. A pulled pork meal will be available for $7 and hot dogs will be sold for $1. For more information, call 530-458-2585.
– The Tri County Filipino Association INC. will be hosting an arts and craft show at 180 Wilbur Avenue, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a family friendly event open to all. Vendors interested in participating are also welcome to reach out. Some post-halloween trick or treating will also be available. For more information, contact event coordinators at 530-300-2513 or 707-266-4792.
– The Friends of the Sutter County Library will host a first Saturday Book Sale at the Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Books are $5 per bag and bags will be provided. All proceeds from the sale will benefit Library Services at the facility.
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba-Sutter Oratorio Symphony will perform their Fall Classics concert, featuring world renowned harpist Anna Maria Mendieta, at Yuba College, 2088 N Beale Road, Marysville, starting at 2 p.m. The concerts are free to attend but donations will be accepted. For more information, visit www.ysos.org.
– The 43rd annual Nagar Kirtan Festival features a parade for the third and final day. The route heads south on Tierra Buena Road before moving over to Civic Center Boulevard all the way to Poole Boulevard to Tharp Road. The final stretches of the parade head back down Butte House Road to Tierra Buena Road where it will end at the Sikh Temple Gurdwara of Yuba City, located at 2468 Tierra Buena Rd. For more information, visit sikhtempleyubacity.com.
– The annual Sacred Heart Bazaar will be held at the Maxwell Legion Hall, 250 Oak Street, Maxwell, from 4:30-7 p.m. A turkey dinner with all the timings will be served and a take out option is available. Dinner tickets will be sold at the door and cost $15 for adults, $5 for children 4-10 and children three and under are free. Advance tickets can be purchased by calling the parish office at 530-473-2432.
– The Tri County Filipino Association INC. will be hosting an arts and craft show at 180 Wilbur Avenue, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a family friendly event open to all. Vendors interested in participating are also welcome to reach out. Some post-halloween trick or treating will also be available as well as a childrens costume contest. For more information, contact event coordinators at 530-300-2513 or 707-266-4792.
– The Catholic Daughters of the Americas will be holding a rummage sale at Saint Joseph’s Church Hall, 702 C Street, Marysville, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a fundraising event to benefit multiple charitable organizations such as A Woman’s Friend, Casa de Esperanza, and the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank. This is a cash or check only event. For more information, contact event coordinator Rita Zuekus at 530-674-5201.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Real Estate Committee meeting has been canceled. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/8829hfvv and enter meeting ID: 960 0344 1708 and passcode: 393429. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
– Hallwood 4-H will hold their monthly meeting at the Hallwood Nazarene Church, 2825 Highway 20, Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. New youth members and adult volunteers are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 329-5565 or email renickh@hotmail.com.
– The Marysville Art Club will hold its monthly meeting luncheon at 420 Tenth Street, Marysville. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. The cost of the lunch is $9. Membership costs $25 per year but non-members are welcome to attend the meeting. Facial coverings will be required and social distancing will be enforced. For more information or to be added to the guest list, call 530-218-7065.
– Sons In Retirement (SIR) will hold their monthly luncheon at the Hillcrest Plaza Room, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 12:00 a.m. The buffet luncheon cost is $20 per person. For more information, call Bill Crocker at 530-673-8982 or visit www.branch45.sirinc2.org.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 1660 will hold a meeting at 6724 Progress Road, Meridian, starting at 2 p.m. For more information, call 530-696-0349.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.co.yuba.ca.us.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B Street, Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard Street, Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club, with Shamaya Sutton and Tyler Zepp, will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. A basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.