TODAY
EVENTS
– There will be a prescription drug drive-through drop off, hosted by the Yuba City Police Department, from 9-11 a.m. in the Senior Center back parking lot, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. People can turn in their unused or expired medication for disposal. No liquids or needles – only prescription medications will be accepted. Medication can be left in its original container or placed inside of a ziplock bag.
– The Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City, will be distributing bags filled with resources, information and giveaways contributed by local senior services providers from 9-11 a.m. For more information, call 822-4608.
– The UC Cooperative Extension will host a “Nitrogen Management Presentation” at 11 a.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://bit.ly/32f0OIe or call 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 814 2728 8768 and the passcode is 927903. No registration is required and the meeting is free. If one has questions, contact the California Wheat Commission at 661-1292 or email info@californiawheat.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The NorCal Trout Spectacular Derby will take place at Collins Lake. For more information or to register, visit www.collinslake.com.
– A book sale, sponsored by the Friends of the Sutter County Library, will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the library, 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City. All books will be #3 per bag and there will also be $5 boxes of romance. All proceeds will go to library services.
– The Home, Garden and Recreation Show will take place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. The admission fee is $5 or $1 for children 16 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the gate. For more information, visit www.ychomeshow.com.
– Applause Kids! will present “Super Happy Awesome News!” at 6 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The production is a virtual youth musical.
– Swan Tours, led by California Department of Fish and Wildlife naturalists, will take place from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in Yuba County rice fields. This is an excursion into a prime Pacific Flyway overwintering grounds. Tours focus on the ancient tundra swan but participants could also see an assortment of geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors. Each tour lasts about two hours and is limited to 30 participants. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/regions/2/swan-tours.
– CANCELED: The Grimes Ladies Aid Society Bazaar has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual event will be held again during the first weekend of November 2021.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.