The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The NorCal Trout Spectacular Derby will take place at Collins Lake. For more information or to register, visit www.collinslake.com.
– A book sale, sponsored by the Friends of the Sutter County Library, will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the library, 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City. All books will be #3 per bag and there will also be $5 boxes of romance. All proceeds will go to library services.
– Applause Kids! will present “Super Happy Awesome News!” at 6 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The production is a virtual youth musical.
– The Home, Garden and Recreation Show will take place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. The admission fee is $5 or $1 for children 16 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the gate. For more information, visit www.ychomeshow.com.
– CANCELED: The Grimes Ladies Aid Society Bazaar has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual event will be held again during the first weekend of November 2021.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The “All About the Arts” program, hosted by Tom Galvin, Joe Moye and David Read, will feature special guest Clark Buschmann, owner of The Shopper and a local musician at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
– The Home, Garden and Recreation Show will take place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. The admission fee is $5 or $1 for children 16 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the gate. For more information, visit www.ychomeshow.com.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy will feature special guest Aaron Burks at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. Burks has spent time in the Navy and Army and is a professional artist working on a project called “Sleeping Giants, Pearl Harbor Survivors.”
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public with limited seating available – facial coverings are required to be worn in public gatherings due to COVID-19. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Participation is available via teleconference by calling 1-669-900-9128 and the meeting ID number is 929 2842 3075. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
– The Reclamation district No. 1660 will have a meeting at 2 p.m. at the district office, 6724 Progress Road, Meridian.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
