TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Tuesday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E Street, Marysville. This month, “Call her Chanda” will be screened. Doors are at 5:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 6 p.m. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 763-2413.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth Street, Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the city council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Sutter Union High School District will hold a meeting starting at 7 p.m. in the Career and Counseling Center of Sutter Union High School, 2665 Acacia St., Sutter.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
–Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
– The Yuba County Republicans Central Committee will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hallwood Community Church of the Nazarene, 2825 State Highway 20, Hallwood. For more information, call 777-5021.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– The Hub Club will meet at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Burrows Theater, 624 E St., Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. Hub Club is a fun place to meet area photographers, talk about various techniques and equipment and if you like, learn to have your photos critiqued by a judge. New members are always welcome.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the large conference room at 345 Fifth St., Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.
– The Sutter County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Office, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
– The Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the city council chambers at Yuba City City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, visit www.sutterbutteflood.org.
– The Sutter-Yuba Mosquito Vector Control District Board will hold a special meeting at 701 Bouge Road, Yuba City, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 674-5456.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)