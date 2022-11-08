TODAY
EVENTS
– Join nationally renowned poet and memoirist, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, in “Poetry Hour: Notes from the Field,” a conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from around the nation and the world. The salon-style talks will take on unique themes of art, life, and writing for each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. The conversation will be streamed live on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube Channel, starting at 5 p.m.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Tuesday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E Street, Marysville. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the film starts at 6:30 p.m. This month, “A Marine Story” will be screened. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 530-763-2413.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Office, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
– The Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, visit www.sutterbuttesflood.org.
– The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the large conference room at the Colusa County Office of Education, 345 Fifth Street, Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.
– The Sutter Cemetery District Board will hold a meeting in the administration building, 7200 Butte Avenue, Sutter, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call 530-755-0346.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Hub Camera Club will meet at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Burrows Theater, 624 E Street, Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. Meet with other photographers, have your photos critiqued by a judge and learn from other local photographers. Every other month workshops are also held to learn and share ideas and techniques. New members are always welcome but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
THURSDAY
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an event entitled “ARTrium Vibes” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. End your workday with a chance to spend a fun, relaxing evening while you wind down, have a cocktail, or a glass of wine and listen to some fabulous live music! This month’s installment will be an open mic style event where attendees can bring their instrument and play, sing a song or two or read your original poetry or prose. Tickets include one drink and are available in advance online or at the door while supplies last. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Advisory Board will hold a meeting in the Innovation Room at the Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, call 530-822-7327.
– The Yuba Community College District Governing Board will hold a meeting at Yuba College, 2088 N. Beale Road, Building 300-Flavors, Marysville, starting at 5 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at 2 Bits, 1272 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– The Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregiver Support Group – Yuba-Sutter will hold a meeting in the Adventist Health & Rideout Conference Center, 989 Plumas Street, Yuba City, from 2-4 p.m. Build a support system with people who understand. Alzheimer’s Association support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, are a safe place for care partners of people living with dementia to; develop a support system, exchange practical information on challenges and possible solutions, talk through issues and ways of coping, share feelings, needs and concerns, and learn about community resources. For more information, call 800-272-3900.