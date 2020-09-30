The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–Virtual Poetry and Spoken Word Open Mic, hosted by Tom Galvin, will take place at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89747438327 or call 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 897 4743 8327.
– The Yuba and Sutter County One Stops will host a virtual job fair from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Job openings in the fields of healthcare, production, handyman services, landscaping, automotive and warehouse will be available. To register and receive the Zoom link, call 822-5120 ext. 3068.
– The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a Colusa Unified School Board Candidate Night at the Colusa VFW Hall, 99 W. Main Street in Colusa, starting at 7 p.m. Masks will be required and available at the event. Seating will be limited due to COVID-19 guidelines but the meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. To view the virtual meeting, visit https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting number: 436 728 6810 and passcode: K3US0t. Questions can be submitted to the Chamber by emailing info@colusachamber.org until 5 p.m. on the day of the event. Cards will also be provided for questions to those that attend the meeting in person. For more information, contact Nancy Loudon, Candidate Night coordinator, at 701-1541.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–The Plumas Lake Community Blood Drive, through Vitalant and hosted by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will be from 1-6 p.m. Bloodmobiles will be located at the corner of Zanes Drive and River Oaks Boulevard, Plumas Lake. Face coverings are required and it’s advised that people make appointments to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– There will be a prescription drug drive-through drop off, hosted by the Yuba City Police Department, from 9-11 a.m. in the Senior Center back parking lot, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. People can turn in their unused or expired medication for disposal. No liquids or needles – only prescription medications will be accepted. Medication can be left in its original container or placed inside of a ziplock bag.
– There will be a book signing event for Marysville native and published children’s author Mike Rubel from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. at Gilchrist Whatnot, 101 C St., Marysville. The event is hosted by downtown Marysville businessman Stuart Gilchrist. The featured book is “The Adventures of Charlie Chipmunk” – a limited number of books will be available for purchase. For more information, call 359-8585.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production of “Mary Poppins” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– CANCELED: Nickelback: All the Right Reasons Tour at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been canceled.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.