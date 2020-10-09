The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Fall Succulent and Cacti Swap will be from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Artisan Community Garden, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. People can bring cuttings and plants to swap and share. People will be spread out in the garden and front grass for social distancing. People can drop their cuttings off at the front table and then browse through available ones. It’s asked that people pick out the same amount that they bring. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/800201544115287.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a virtual wine tasting and music event at 5 p.m. There are 20 spots available for the event and YSAC will deliver three bottles of wine along with appetizer recipe suggestions and more. The online event will also feature pianist Greg Johnson. Each winemaker will lead an online tasting of their wine. Registration costs $95. People can register at www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Dobbins Farmers Market will be at 9765 Marysville Road, Dobbins, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The market will host a pumpkin carving contest for Kids Day. Participants are asked to bring their own pumpkins and carving tools. Prizes will be given out to the first, second and third place winners. All entries must be carved at the market and pre carved pumpkins will not be accepted.
–The 11th annual Flat, Fast and Fun Century Bike Ride will begin at the Colusa Boy Scout Cabin, located at 901 Parkhill St. in Colusa, starting at 6:30 a.m. Three routes will be offered during the ride: a 100-mile century, a 100K metric century which is 68 miles or a 38-mile ride. Registration fees range from $45-$70, depending on route. For more information or the register online, visit www.3fcentury.com/index.php.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production of “Mary Poppins” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– CANCELED: The Acting Company’s production of “Miss Nelson is Missing!” has been canceled. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– CANCELED: The performance of comedian Ms. Pat at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, has been canceled. For more information, call 458-8844.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s “All About the Arts Program” will take place at 4 p.m. and feature special guest Russ Zullo, the new owner of the Teegarden House and Event Center, who will be talking about this year’s haunted house events at the Teegarden House. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production of “Mary Poppins” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The event will feature special guest Conrad Cecil, actor, director and translator.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba County Board of supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. People can join the meeting by calling 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 846 1126 2366 and the passcode is 894000. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. During the meeting, there will be a public hearing to discuss the sufficiency of the district’s textbooks and instructional materials for the 2020-21 fiscal year. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. To join the meeting, call 1-669-900-9128 and the meeting ID number is 929 2842 3075. For more information on joining the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
