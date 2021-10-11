TODAY
EVENTS
– A new series of social dances will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, each Tuesday in October. Professionals Amanda and Tim Davis will start us off with a series of West Coast Swing events. It’s a partner dance with roots back to the 40s and 50s coming out of jazz, blues and even country music traditions leading up to rock and roll. Lessons are 6:30-7 p.m. and dancing will be 7-9 p.m.
– Yuba Sutter Arts, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Tuesday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. Doors at 5:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 6 p.m. This month, “5B” (PG-13) will be screened.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B St., Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the city council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will hold a meeting in the YCUSD boardroom, 750 Palora Ave., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Republicans Central Committee will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hallwood Community Church of the Nazarene, 2825 State Highway 20, Hallwood. The group meets on the second Tuesday of each month. For more information, call 777-5021.
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency’s Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the city council chambers at Yuba City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via teleconference. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/57hvf7ed.
– The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the large conference room at 345 Fifth St., Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.
– The Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the Media Center, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit https://tinyurl.com/p6yezfhp.
– The Colusa Groundwater Authority (CGA) and the Glenn Groundwater Authority (GGA) will host a virtual public meetings to discuss the Public Draft Colusa Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Plan from 1-3:30 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/ancuxn48 and enter meeting ID: 822 8763 1584 and passcode: 877000. The meeting can also be accessed via teleconference by calling 1-669-900-6833. For more information, visit https://colusagroundwater.org or https://tinyurl.com/f6mym8pj.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Hub Club will meet at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Burrows Theater, 624 E St., Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. Hub Club is a fun place to meet area photographers, talk about various techniques and equipment and if you like, learn to have your photos critiqued by a judge. New members are always welcome.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Duke’s Dinner, 1770 Seventh St., Olivehurst, starting at 9 a.m.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
