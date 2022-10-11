TODAY
EVENTS
– Join nationally renowned poet and memoirist, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, in “Poetry Hour: Notes from the Field,” a conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from around the nation and the world. The salon-style talks will take on unique themes of art, life, and writing for each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. The conversation will be streamed live on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube Channel, starting at 5 p.m.
– A debate for Colusa City Council candidates will be held at the Colusa Community Theater for the Performing Arts, 745 Tenth Street, Colusa, starting at 7 p.m. Sponsored by the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce, the event will also be live streamed on Facebook. For more information, call 530-701-1541.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call 530-755-9859 or visit www.sutterbutteflood.org.
– The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the large conference room at 345 Fifth Street, Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.
– The Sutter County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools office, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– The Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregiver Support Group – Yuba-Sutter will hold a meeting in the Adventist Health & Rideout Conference Center, 989 Plumas Street, Yuba City, from 2-4 p.m. Build a support system with people who understand. Alzheimer’s Association support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, are a safe place for care partners of people living with dementia to; develop a support system, exchange practical information on challenges and possible solutions, talk through issues and ways of coping, share feelings, needs and concerns, and learn about community resources. For more information, call 800-272-3900.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Hub Camera Club will meet at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Burrows Theater, 624 E Street, Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. Meet with other photographers, have your photos critiqued by a judge and learn from other local photographers. Every other month workshops are also held to learn and share ideas and techniques. New members are always welcome but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The Committee for Measure A (Ambulance) in Colusa County will host a public meeting in the multipurpose room at Princeton High School, 473 State Street, Princeton, starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held to discuss the upcoming tax measure to keep emergency ambulance services within Colusa County and residents are encouraged to attend to provide community input.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Tuesday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E Street, Marysville. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the film starts at 6:30 p.m. This month, “The obituary of Tunde Johnson” will be screened. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 530-763-2413.
– The 105th anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima procession and mass will be held at St. Isadore Church, 222 Clark Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 5:45 p.m. There will be a procession and bilingual rosary, mass inside the church and then a closing prayer and litany to Our Lady of Fatima. For more information, call 530-673-1573.
– The Yuba College Police Academy will host an open house and information session in room 2149 at Yuba College, 2088 N. Beale Road, Marysville, from 6-7:30 p.m. Those that attend are asked to come in business casual attire. Pizza and soda will be provided. For more information, call Academy Facilitator Brian Vizzusi at 530-741-8944 or email bvizzusi@yccd.edu.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Advisory Board will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, call 530-822-7327 extension 202.
– The Yuba Community College District Board will hold a Strategic Planning and Development session at the Yuba Community College District, Lake County Campus, 15880 Dam Road Ext, Room #150, Clearlake, starting at 10 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, visit www.yccd.edu.
– The Yuba Community College District Board will hold a meeting at Yuba Community College District, Lake County Campus, 15880 Dam Road Ext, Room #209-211, Clearlake, starting at 5 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, visit www.yccd.edu.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The California Retired Teachers of Yuba Sutter and Colusa counties will hold their monthly meeting at the Moose Lodge, 205 S Walton Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 11:30 a.m. The meeting will include lunch and a guest speaker from the California Casualty Insurance Company. For more information, call Gail Hanlin at 530-300-7787 or Lelah Holmes at 530-742-3325.