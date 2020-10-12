The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The event will feature special guest Conrad Cecil, actor, director and translator.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba County Board of supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. People can join the meeting by calling 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 846 1126 2366 and the passcode is 894000. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. During the meeting, there will be a public hearing to discuss the sufficiency of the district’s textbooks and instructional materials for the 2020-21 fiscal year. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. To join the meeting, call 1-669-900-9128 and the meeting ID number is 929 2842 3075. For more information on joining the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Wheatland Union High School District board of trustees will meet at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
– The Colusa County Board of Education will meet in the large conference room located at 345 Fifth St. in Colusa, at 4 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 669-900-9128 or visit https://zoom.us/j/956848001 and enter meeting ID: 956 848 001. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when they are not speaking. To participate in the Public Input portions of the meeting, or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 632-0263 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information, call 458-0350.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
