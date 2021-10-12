TODAY
EVENTS
– POSTPONED: PG&E’s Wildfire Safety Webinar has been postponed due to forecasted severe weather and Public Safety Power Shutoffs in and around the area. For more information, visit www.pge.com/firesafetywebinars.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency’s Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the city council chambers at Yuba City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via teleconference. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/57hvf7ed.
– The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the large conference room at 345 Fifth St., Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.
– The Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the Media Center, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit https://tinyurl.com/p6yezfhp.
– The Colusa Groundwater Authority (CGA) and the Glenn Groundwater Authority (GGA) will host a virtual public meetings to discuss the Public Draft Colusa Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Plan from 1-3:30 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/ancuxn48 and enter meeting ID: 822 8763 1584 and passcode: 877000. The meeting can also be accessed via teleconference by calling 1-669-900-6833. For more information, visit https://colusagroundwater.org or https://tinyurl.com/f6mym8pj.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Hub Club will meet at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Burrows Theater, 624 E St., Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. Hub Club is a fun place to meet area photographers, talk about various techniques and equipment and if you like, learn to have your photos critiqued by a judge. New members are always welcome.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Duke’s Dinner, 1770 Seventh St., Olivehurst, starting at 9 a.m.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The Doobie Brothers will perform at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, starting at 7 p.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Unified School District Board will hold a meeting in The LOUSD boardroom, 2201 Pennington Road, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– The Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a community workshop in the multipurpose room at Williams Elementary School from 6-8 p.m. District COVID-19 policies will be implemented during the meeting. For more information, call 473-2550.
– The Yuba Community College District Governing Board will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.YCCD.edu.
