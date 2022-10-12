TODAY
EVENTS
– The Committee for Measure A (Ambulance) in Colusa County will host a public meeting in the multipurpose room at Princeton High School, 473 State St., Princeton, starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held to discuss the upcoming tax measure to keep emergency ambulance services within Colusa County and residents are encouraged to attend to provide community input.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Tuesday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the film starts at 6:30 p.m. This month, “The obituary of Tunde Johnson” will be screened. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 530-763-2413.
– The 105th anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima procession and mass will be held at St. Isadore Church, 222 Clark Ave., Yuba City, starting at 5:45 p.m. There will be a procession and bilingual rosary, mass inside the church and then a closing prayer and litany to Our Lady of Fatima. For more information, call 530-673-1573.
– The Yuba College Police Academy will host an open house and information session in room 2149 at Yuba College, 2088 N. Beale Road, Marysville, from 6-7:30 p.m. Those that attend are asked to come in business casual attire. Pizza and soda will be provided. For more information, call Academy Facilitator Brian Vizzusi at 530-741-8944 or email bvizzusi@yccd.edu.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Advisory Board will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, call 530-822-7327 extension 202.
– The Yuba Community College District Board will hold a Strategic Planning and Development session at the Yuba Community College District, Lake County Campus, 15880 Dam Road Ext, Room #150, Clearlake, starting at 10 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, visit www.yccd.edu.
– The Yuba Community College District Board will hold a meeting at Yuba Community College District, Lake County Campus, 15880 Dam Road Ext, Room #209-211, Clearlake, starting at 5 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, visit www.yccd.edu.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The California Retired Teachers of Yuba Sutter and Colusa counties will hold their monthly meeting at the Moose Lodge, 205 S Walton Ave., Yuba City, starting at 11:30 a.m. The meeting will include lunch and a guest speaker from the California Casualty Insurance Company. For more information, call Gail Hanlin at 530-300-7787 or Lelah Holmes at 530 742-3325.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Mary Poppins” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Friday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. Doors at 6 p.m., film starts at 6:30 p.m. This month, “Tunde” will be screened. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 530-763-2413.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Chinese Garden Restaurant, 812 Gray Ave., Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)