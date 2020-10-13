The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Wheatland Union High School District board of trustees will meet at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
– The Colusa County Board of Education will meet in the large conference room located at 345 Fifth St. in Colusa, at 4 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 669-900-9128 or visit https://zoom.us/j/956848001 and enter meeting ID: 956 848 001. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when they are not speaking. To participate in the Public Input portions of the meeting, or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 632-0263 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information, call 458-0350.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
–Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s new event, Poetry Square, will take place at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. Diane Funston will host the new event, which will feature different poets from around the nation. This month the guests will be Lara Gularte, Jon Obermeyer and James Applewhite.
– The Yuba Enterprise Support Team will host a free personal protective equipment giveaway for Yuba County businesses from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Yuba County Airport, 1364 Sky Harbor Drive, Olivehurst. This is a drive-through event.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Olivehurst Public Utility District board will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
– The Live Oak Unified School District board will meet at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting and view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– The Wheatland School District governing board will meet at 4 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandsd.com.
– The Sutter County Community Action Agency board will meet at 3 p.m. via Zoom. People can call into the meeting by dialing 669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 874 7462 5922 and the password is 516576. For more information, visit www.suttercares.org.
