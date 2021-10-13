TODAY
EVENTS
– The Doobie Brothers will perform at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, starting at 7 p.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Unified School District Board will hold a meeting in The LOUSD boardroom, 2201 Pennington Road, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– The Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a community workshop in the multipurpose room at Williams Elementary School from 6-8 p.m. District COVID-19 policies will be implemented during the meeting. For more information, call 473-2550.
– The Yuba Community College District Governing Board will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.YCCD.edu.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will have a special study session meeting at 6 p.m. via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org/agendas.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Scramble Fore a Cure event will be held at Peach Tree Country Club, 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Proceeds benefit Pink October and Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation. Registration costs $150-$230. For more information, call 821-2121, email ngeweke@geweke.com or visit www.pink-october.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa Groundwater Authority (CGA) and the Glenn Groundwater Authority (GGA) will host an in-person public meetings to discuss the Public Draft Colusa Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Plan at the Sites Project Authority office, 122 Old Highway 99W, Maxwell, from 5:30-8 p.m. For more information, visit https://colusagroundwater.org or https://tinyurl.com/f6mym8pj.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The California Retired Teachers group will hold a meeting at the Yuba City Moose Lodge, 205 S Walton Ave., Yuba City, starting at 11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Gail Hanlin at 300-7787 or Lelah Holmes at 742-3325.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
