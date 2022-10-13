TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Mary Poppins” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Friday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E Street, Marysville. Doors at 6 p.m., film starts at 6:30 p.m. This month, “Tunde” will be screened. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 530-763-2413.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Chinese Garden Restaurant, 812 Gray Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
SATURDAY
– The Acting Company’s Magic Theatre production of “Green eggs and Hamlet” will begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, located at 815 B St., Yuba City. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Creators, artisans, and craftsmen from across the region are invited to showcase their work at the inaugural Yuba-Sutter Maker Faire on Oct. 15. This free event will be hosted both inside and outdoors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Yuba College campus in Marysville.
A “maker” is anyone who makes something and is passionate about the process of creation. Typically this includes hobbyists and artists, but it can also encompass engineers, scientists, and mechanics. Comic-Con and Burning Man enthusiasts may find familiarity within the Maker Faire style, however this event is designed to be family friendly.
Yuba College is located at 2088 N Beale Rd. in Marysville. Questions about the Yuba-Sutter Maker Faire can be directed to wegeeks@wideawakegeek.com or by calling 916-792-1357.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an evening of big band music, starting with dance lessons, at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City. The lessons will begin at 6 p.m. before the Yuba Sutter Big Band performs at 7 p.m. to kick off the dance party. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Maxwell Park and Recreation District Auxiliary will host a one-mile or 5K Zombie Fun Run at Maxwell Elementary School, 146 North St., Maxwell. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the run will begin at 9 a.m. Registration costs $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 7-17. There will also be a pancake breakfast from 7:30-10:30 a.m. for $6 per person and a vendor fair. For more information, https://tinyurl.com/3xu6jz32.
– Blue Zones Project will host a project approval celebration and wellness day at New Earth Market, 1475 Tharp Road, Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will include free swag bags, free samples, raffle prizes, product demos and kids’ activities. For more information, email bzpyubasutter@sharecare.com or visit ys.bluezonesproject.com.
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m. This month’s speaker is Brittni Inks, Waste Zero Specialist at Yuba-Sutter Recology, who will discuss recycling and recent changes about what can be put in green bins. Admission costs $20 and includes a brunch buffet. Reservations are required but admission can be paid at the door. For information, email Gwyn Baker, GDCARYL@yahoo.com or call Artis Buerki at 530-632-7052.