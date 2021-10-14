TODAY
EVENTS
– The Scramble Fore a Cure event will be held at Peach Tree Country Club, 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Proceeds benefit Pink October and Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation. Registration costs $150-$230. For more information, call 821-2121, email ngeweke@geweke.com or visit www.pink-october.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa Groundwater Authority (CGA) and the Glenn Groundwater Authority (GGA) will host an in-person public meetings to discuss the Public Draft Colusa Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Plan at the Sites Project Authority office, 122 Old Highway 99W, Maxwell, from 5:30-8 p.m. For more information, visit https://colusagroundwater.org or https://tinyurl.com/f6mym8pj.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a special, closed session meeting at 1160 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at noon. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The California Retired Teachers group will hold a meeting at the Yuba City Moose Lodge, 205 S Walton Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Gail Hanlin at 300-7787 or Lelah Holmes at 742-3325.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
–The Rosary Rally hosted by St. Isidore Catholic Church of Yuba City will be held at the fountain in town square on Plumas Street at noon. For more information, call 701-0507.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. This month’s speaker will be Willie Whittlesey, General Manager of the Yuba Water Agency. Admission costs $20 at the door. Brunch will be provided and will include eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, toast, fruit salad, coffee, tea, and water. Visitors and potential members are always welcome. Space is limited and reservations for brunch are required. For more information, contact Gwen Baker at GDCARYL@yahoo.com.
