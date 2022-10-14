TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Mary Poppins” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Acting Company’s Magic Theatre production of “Green eggs and Hamlet” will begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, located at 815 B St., Yuba City. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an evening of big band music, starting with dance lessons, at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City. The lessons will begin at 6 p.m. before the Yuba Sutter Big Band performs at 7 p.m. to kick off the dance party. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Maxwell Park and Recreation District Auxiliary will host a one-mile or 5K Zombie Fun Run at Maxwell Elementary School, 146 North St., Maxwell. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the run will begin at 9 a.m. Registration costs $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 7-17. There will also be a pancake breakfast from 7:30-10:30 a.m. for $6 per person and a vendor fair. For more information, https://tinyurl.com/3xu6jz32.
– Blue Zones Project will host a project approval celebration and wellness day at New Earth Market, 1475 Tharp Road, Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will include free swag bags, free samples, raffle prizes, product demos and kids’ activities. For more information, email bzpyubasutter@sharecare.com or visit ys.bluezonesproject.com.
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main St., Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m. This month’s speaker is Brittni Inks, Waste Zero Specialist at Yuba-Sutter Recology, who will discuss recycling and recent changes about what can be put in green bins. Admission costs $20 and includes a brunch buffet. Reservations are required but admission can be paid at the door. For information, email Gwyn Baker, GDCARYL@yahoo.com or call Artis Buerki at 530-632-7052.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Mary Poppins” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 2 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Faith Lutheran Church will host their annual “Blessing of the Pets” service in the grassy fenced yard behind the church, 1000 D St., Marysville, starting at 2 p.m. Attendees are welcome to bring a crated or leashed pet to be blessed. Pictures of pets can also be blessed. The event is sponsored by Gaiser Pets.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– The Teagarden Event Center will host a “High Teas for a Cause” charity fundraiser at the historic house, 731 Plumas St., Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until noon. The event will include gourmet finger foods and exotic teas in an elegant Victorian setting. There is a recommended $10 minimum for admission. 60% of the proceeds from the event will go to the American Cancer Society. For more information, call 530-632-2330.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/8829hfvv and enter meeting ID: 960 0344 1708 and passcode: 393429. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
– The Feather River Tea Party Patriots will hold a meeting at Crossroads Community Church, 445 B St., Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. This month’s meeting will be a town hall to discuss seven statewide propositions and Sutter County Measure A. There is no membership requirement and all are welcome to attend. For more information, call Larry or Carla at 755-4409.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter Youth Organization will hold a meeting at Ellwood Munger Hall, located on the corner of Butte House Road and Acacia Avenue in Sutter, starting at 7 p.m. All SYO members and friends of members are invited to attend. The Sutter Youth Organization has been providing meeting and recreational facilities for the youth and families of the Sutter area since 1958. Items to be discussed this month include the budget, the monthly financial report, Morehead Family Pool activities, holiday activities, the SYO Foundation fundraiser and hall repairs. For more information or to obtain a copy of the agenda, call President Joe Azevedo at 530-237-7957 or Secretary Marnee Crowhurst at 530-755-0045.
– The Yuba County Water Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call 530-741-5038 or email to anix@yubawater.org.
– The Yuba County Water Agency Board of Directors will hold a special meeting at the Yuba Water Agency, 1220 F St., Marysville, starting at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 530-741-5038 or email to anix@yubawater.org.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard St., Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club, with Shamaya Sutton and Tyler Zepp, will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. A basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– The Yuba County Republicans Central Committee will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hallwood Community Church of the Nazarene, 2825 State Highway 20, Hallwood. For more information, call 777-5021.
