The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
NOTICES
– From sunup to sundown, there will be limited use of Hammon Grove Park as well as limited parking due to a small disc golf tournament. Hiking trails will remain open. Visitors can still access the river from Hammon Grove by foot – Sycamore Ranch is the preferred pullout location for boats. The main parking lot at the top of the hill at Hammon Grove will not be available.
EVENTS
– The Teegarden Event Center will host a haunted house from 7-10 p.m. at the Teegarden Event Center, 731 Plumas St., Yuba City. The house will be transformed into a ghostly mansion. Due to COVID-19, it’s asked that people wear masks inside the house – Halloween masks will not be accepted as face masks. The entrance fee costs $12. For more information, visit www.teegardeneventcenter.com.
– The Playzeum Yuba-Sutter will host a Wizard Walk outdoors from 5-8:30 p.m. at 1980 S Walton Ave., Yuba City. Participants can go on a stick hunt to make a fairy or wizard wand, join the tour guide in the fog forest, through the bubble trail, by the floating feathers and stop for a photo and see the potion station. It costs $10 per person and it’s asked that people reserve their family/group walking time. For more information, visit the Playzeum Yuba-Sutter Facebook page or www.yubasutterplay.org.
– Bible Baptist Church will be hosting a drive-by, contactless food drive from 8-9:30 a.m. at 2787 N Beale Road, Marysville. The church will provide 1,000 meals to the local community and those in need are invited. People can text “food” to 530-290-6444 to request food during the free event.
– The Dobbins Farmers Market will be held at 9765 Marysville Road, Dobbins, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
– The Arbuckle Methodist Church, 600 Ninth St. in Arbuckle, will host a rummage sale from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Masks must be worn to attend.
– The Sutter County Elections office will be hosting a mobile ballot dropoff and voter registration drive-through event from 9 a.m.-noon at the Yuba City Moose Lodge, 205 S Walton Ave., Yuba City.
– Suncrest Bank is hosting shred day from 9-11 a.m. in the Grocery Outlet parking lot, 1721 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. The event will support the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Relief Task Force. A volunteer wearing gloves and a face mask will be available to remove boxes from one’s backseat or trunk. A $5 donation per box is requested and there’s a limit of two boxes per household.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production of “Mary Poppins” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– CANCELED: Gordon Tom’s annual Invitational Challenge Race in Marysville Chinatown has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
NOTICES
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a Music Educator’s Showcase on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page at 3 p.m. The event will feature music teachers. Some of the scheduled educators include Gay Galvin, Tami Henry, Helen Graham, Jeff Graham, Deanna Wiseman, Greg Johnson and Maree Gauper and more. Educators interested in joining can contact abbie@yubasutterarts.org for more information.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents that have lost their child at any age from any cause, will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. at 5306 Tulip Road, Marysville. For more information, call 216-0141.
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page at 4 p.m. The event will feature special guest Alexandria Mazerolle, who is a singer, dancer and actress.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or view the agenda, visit
– The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom Meetings. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.cityofcolusa.com.
– The Yuba County Community Services Commission will have a special meeting at 3 p.m. To call into the meeting, dial 669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 893 9014 7173 and the passcode is 466194. For more information on how to join the meeting, visit www.yubacares.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Sutter Youth Organization’s general membership meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Ellwood Munger Hall, at the corner of Butte House Road and Acacia Street in Sutter. All SYO members and friends of SYO are invited to attend. COVID-19 regulations, such as wearing masks and social distancing will be expected from all attendees. For more information, call President Joe Azevedo at 237-7957 or Secretary Marnee Crowhurst at 755-0445.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
