TODAY
EVENTS
– A new series of social dances will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, each Tuesday in October. Professionals Amanda and Tim Davis will start us off with a series of West Coast Swing events. It’s a partner dance with roots back to the 40s and 50s coming out of jazz, blues and even country music traditions leading up to rock and roll. Lessons are 6:30-7 p.m. and dancing will be 7-9 p.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting in the YCUSD boardroom, 750 Palora Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org/agendas.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Sutter Youth Organization (SYO) is holding its fall biannual meeting at Ellwood Munger Hall on the corner of Butte House Road and Acacia St., Sutter, starting at 7 p.m. Upcoming events and fundraising opportunities will be discussed. All supporters and members of SYO are invited. For more information, contact 237-7957 or 755-0445.
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– The Wheatland High School Blood Drive will take place in the gym at the school, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or visit donors.vitalant.org.
– Sutter-Yuba-Colusa UC Cooperative Extension will hold a Local Grower IPM Meeting in the Ag Building, 142 Garden Highway, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until noon. The meeting is free to attend and will be primarily focused on pest management and pesticide safety.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Planning Commission will hold a meeting at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a special meeting in the Live Oak City Council Chambers, 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
