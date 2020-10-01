The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Plumas Lake Community Blood Drive, through Vitalant and hosted by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will be from 1-6 p.m. Bloodmobiles will be located at the corner of Zanes Drive and River Oaks Boulevard, Plumas Lake. Face coverings are required and it’s advised that people make appointments to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– There will be a prescription drug drive-through drop off, hosted by the Yuba City Police Department, from 9-11 a.m. in the Senior Center back parking lot, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. People can turn in their unused or expired medication for disposal. No liquids or needles – only prescription medications will be accepted. Medication can be left in its original container or placed inside of a ziplock bag.
– There will be a book signing event for Marysville native and published children’s author Mike Rubel from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. at Gilchrist Whatnot, 101 C St., Marysville. The event is hosted by downtown Marysville businessman Stuart Gilchrist. The featured book is “The Adventures of Charlie Chipmunk” – a limited number of books will be available for purchase. For more information, call 359-8585.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production of “Mary Poppins” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– CANCELED: Nickelback: All the Right Reasons Tour at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been canceled.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Friends of the Sutter County Library are sponsoring a parking lot book sale that will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City. People can fill a bag with novels and children’s books for $3 per bag. Masks and social distance will be required and all proceeds go to the Sutter County Library Services.
– The Acting Company’s presents “Miss Nelson is Missing!” Performances will be at The Acting Company Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. The box office is open Monday through Friday from noon-2 p.m., except holidays. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– The Info-Center will host “Fall for the Arts” from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The event features art, food, music and shopping with business owners. There will also be chalk art and balloons. Starting at the Info-Center, 317 Fourth St., Marysville, there will be two tours – one at 11 a.m. and another at 2 p.m. A $15 donation is requested and people can reserve a spot by calling 740-2418. Masks are required.
– The Dobbins Farmers Market will be held at 9765 Marysville Road, Dobbins, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production of “Mary Poppins” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– CANCELED: Bridges to Housing canceled its “Soups On” fundraiser due to the effects of COVID-19 in the community. Bridges to Housing works to help homeless individuals and families by providing rental security deposits in Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties. For more information, visit www.bridgestohousing.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
