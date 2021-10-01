TODAY
– The Race for Awareness 5K Run/Walk, will be held at Geweke Field, 871 East Onstott Road, Yuba City. Registration begins at 7 a.m. on the day of the event and the race will begin at 8 a.m. Following the race, a pancake breakfast will be held at Geweke Ford. Proceeds benefit Pink October and Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation. Registration costs $30-$35. For more information, call 821-2121, email ngeweke@geweke.com or visit www.pink-october.org.
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the “Look at Us, Yuba-Sutter” Film Festival at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased online at www.yubasutterarts.org. For more information, call 742-2787 or email abbie@yubasutterarts.org.
– The Sacramento Valley Museum will host the third annual Antique Bottle and Collectibles Show at the museum located at 1491 E St. in Williams. Doors will be open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. and admission is free. For more information or to request a table, call Slim or Cristy Edwards at 473-2502, text 586-0710 or email closethefenceco@yahoo.com.
– The Acting Company and the city of Yuba City have teamed up to present, “Shakespeare in the (water) park: The comedy of errors,” at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C St., Yuba City, starting at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Acting Company presents, “Bigger than life” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. Show began at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and tickets cost $5-10. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Marysville Art Club has partnered with the Marysville Info-Center to host a “History Talks” event to share the many stories that have been passed down through the years of spirits and ghost sightings in Marysville’s Historic District, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Tour will begin at the Info-Center, 317 Fourth St., Marysville, and includes lunch at the Silver Dollar Saloon. A $25 donation is recommended for the cost of admission. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 740-2418.
– The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host the 10th annual Aruble Pumpkin Festival at LaVanche Hursh Park, located on the corner of Fifth and Hall streets in Arbuckle, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will feature pumpkins, children’s activities including face painting and games and local vendors. For more information or to become a vendor, text 681-2532.
– Our Lady of Lourdes School will host an Oktoberfest event in St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Ave., Colusa, from 6-10 p.m. A $30 entry fee donation includes unlimited food, including sausage, lasagna, pretzels, salad, deserts, and an open bar featuring wine and beer will be available for $20. There will also be live music by Guilty Again and games, including a cornhole tournament. VIP packages for eight are also available for $350. Must be 21 or older to attend. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Clint Jewett at 945-5519, Radene Cross at 632-8224 or the Our Lady of Lourdes School at 458-8208.
– The sixth annual Richard Sinnott Memorial Car Show will be held at the Marysville Flea Market, 1468 Simpson Lane, Marysville. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the show will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. In addition to the cars, there will also be live music, a snack bar, face painting, balloons and raffle prizes. For more information, call 743-8713.
– The “Threads to Thrive” clothing drive will be held at NorCal Asset Solutions, 1095 Stafford Way, Suite K, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until noon to provide business attire to individuals reentering the workforce. For more information, contact Courtney Payne at 916-872-5433 or email cmorrison98574@gmail.com.
– CANCELED: The Gaslight “Talks and Tour” event has been canceled. The next “Talks and Tours” event will be held Nov. 4.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the All About the Arts Talk Show at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube channel. Joe Moye, Tom Galvin and David Read will take participants through the events and activities going on in the Yuba-Sutter community while sharing information as well as “Weird Art News” and live music. This week’s guest will be Galvin, who will talk about the books he has authored.
– The Acting Company and the city of Yuba City have teamed up to present, “Shakespeare in the (water) park: The comedy of errors,” at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C St., Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. General admission tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Indivisible Colusa County will host an “Indivisi-Fiesta” in Colusa at the Davison Park Pavillion, located on 10th Street in between Webster and Parkhill streets, from 3-5 p.m. The event will be catered by Doon Habanero Restaurant and there will be games and a make-your-own sundae bar. This is a community social event and all are welcome to attend. For more information or to register, visit tinyurl.com/indicolusa.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– The Plumas Lake Blood Drive, hosted by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, will be held at Eufay Wood Sr. Memorial Park, located on the corner of River Oaks Boulevard and Zanes Drive, Plumas Lake, from 1:30-6 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or visit donors.vitalant.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter Community Affordable Housing Board will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 10 a.m. To access the meeting, visit http://zoom.us/j/81217929787 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter the meeting ID: 327862.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Hallwood 4-H will hold their monthly meeting at the Hallwood Nazarene Church, 2825 Highway 20, Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. New youth members and adult volunteers are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 329-5565 or email renickh@hotmail.com.
– The Feather River Tea Party Patriots will hold a meeting at Crossroads Community Church, 445 B St., Yuba City. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6 p.m. There is no membership requirement and all are welcome to attend. For more information, call Larry or Carla at 755-4409.
– Sons in Retirement will hold their monthly luncheon at the Plaza Room, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, starting at 11:45 a.m. The guest speaker will be District 3 California State Assemblyman James Gallagher. He will give a history of his background and information on state activities.
– The Historic Marysville Art Club will hold its monthly luncheon at 420 10th St., Marysville, starting at noon. Lunch will be served and will include a variety of salads, bread, refreshments and fresh pies. Membership costs $25 per year but non-members are welcome to attend the meeting. Facial coverings will be required and social distancing will be enforced. For more information or to be added to the guest list, call 218-7065.
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– A new series of social dances will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, each Tuesday in October. Professionals Amanda and Tim Davis will start us off with a series of West Coast Swing events. It’s a partner dance with roots back to the 40s and 50s coming out of jazz, blues and even country music traditions leading up to rock and roll. Lessons are 6:30-7 p.m. and dancing will be 7-9 p.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 70 will hold its monthly board meeting in the Reclamation District office at 1138 Fourth St., Meridian, starting at 9:30 a.m.
– The Yuba City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is encouraged to attend virtually as there is limited seating in the meeting. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will host a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Dancing Tomato, 990 N. Walton Ave., Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m.
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday.
