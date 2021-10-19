TODAY
EVENTS
– The Wheatland High School Blood Drive will take place in the gym at the school, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or visit donors.vitalant.org.
– Sutter-Yuba-Colusa UC Cooperative Extension will hold a Local Grower IPM Meeting in the Ag Building, 142 Garden Highway, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until noon. The meeting is free to attend and will be primarily focused on pest management and pesticide safety.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Planning Commission will hold a meeting at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a special meeting in the Live Oak City Council Chambers, 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy brings artists and creatives of all genres to the virtual show that airs on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. This session will be hosted by David Read and will feature The Theater Gallery at Sutter Theater Center for the Arts’ Resident Artists who will be sharing their thoughts about their different forms of artwork and the reopening of the gallery.
– Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence, hosts this event that features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m.
– Colusa Medical Center will host an open house and job fair at the hospital, 199 E. Webster St., Colusa, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. During the event, attendees can learn more about hospital programs and services in addition to interviewing for a variety of open positions. There will also be a community barbeque. For more information, call the Human Resources Department at 619-0800 ext. 3851 or visit www.colusamedicalcenter.com.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Community Action Agency board meeting will be held at Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Suite 1303, Yuba City, starting at 4 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call 751-8555 or email ysedc@ysedc.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org/board-meetings.
– The Live Oak Unified School District Board will hold a meeting in the LOUSD boardroom, 2201 Pennington Road, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the College & Career Center, 260 11th St., Williams, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Yuba-Sutter will be meeting for lunch at 1 p.m. at Sutter Buttes Brewing, 421 Center St., Yuba City.
