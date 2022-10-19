TODAY
EVENTS
– The Committee for Measure A in Colusa County will host a public meeting at the Sacramento River Fire Protection District, 235 Market Street, Colusa, starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held to discuss the upcoming tax measure to keep emergency ambulance services within Colusa County and residents are encouraged to attend to provide community input.
– Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture's poet-in-residence, hosts this event that features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m.
– Blue Zone Projects, in partnership with the Sutter County Children and Families Commission, will host a family walking group at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 4 p.m. The event will feature free goodies bags and healthy snacks for families. For more information, email bzpyubasutter@sharecare.com or visit ys.bluezonesproject.com.
– Hope Point Bike Kitchen will host a bike repair/distribution event for the homeless community in the southeast corner of the old KMart parking lot, north of Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. A light meal will also be served. For more information, call 530-671-1130.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Community Action Agency board will hold a meeting at Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Ste. 1303, Yuba City, starting at 4 p.m. For more information, call 530-751-8555 or email ysedc@ysedc.org.
– The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 260 11th Street, Williams, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a virtual special meeting, starting at 5:45 p.m. followed by a regular meeting, starting at 7 p.m. For more information, call 530-743-4657 or visit www.opud.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Huckleberry's 724 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will hold a meeting at Carmine’s located in Hillcrest Plaza, 229 Clark Avenue, Yuba City, starting at noon. Those interested can join the meeting for lunch and learn about Kiwanis and how we are helping children in our community, across the country and worldwide.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter will host the fourth annual “Puptoberfest” event at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market streets in Colusa, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. The event will include a dog costume contest, puppuccinos, lawn games, a raffle, crafts, the Paw to Read program, a barbeque and a vendor fair. Local animal control officers will also be onsite to chat with those that attend. Admission is free but donations are welcome. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Colusa County Animal Shelter. For more information, message Puptoberfest Colusa County on Facebook or email Molly at puptoberfestcc@gmail.com.
– Whether you are new to theater or just ready to brush up some skills, the Center Stage Theater Company Workshop workshops will give you the tools, knowledge, and experience to make you a better actor. Topics will include everything from auditioning to choreography and this month, theater history and superstitions. The workshop will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until noon. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Sacramento Valley Museum will present the comedic play “Spaghetti Western” at the museum located at 1491 E Street, Williams. Tickets cost $50 each and include a tri-tip dinner with peach cobbler for dessert. A cocktail hour will begin at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. There will also be a silent auction. Must be 21 or older to attend. Those that attend are encouraged to dress in themed costumes. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-473-2978 or email sacramentovalleymuseum@gmail.com.
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts.