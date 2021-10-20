TODAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy brings artists and creatives of all genres to the virtual show that airs on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. This session will be hosted by David Read and will feature The Theater Gallery at Sutter Theater Center for the Arts’ Resident Artists who will be sharing their thoughts about their different forms of artwork and the reopening of the gallery.
– Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence, hosts this event that features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m.
– Colusa Medical Center will host an open house and job fair at the hospital, 199 E. Webster St., Colusa, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. During the event, attendees can learn more about hospital programs and services in addition to interviewing for a variety of open positions. There will also be a community barbecue. For more information, call the Human Resources Department at 619-0800 ext. 3851 or visit www.colusamedicalcenter.com.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Community Action Agency board meeting will be held at Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Suite 1303, Yuba City, starting at 4 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call 751-8555 or email ysedc@ysedc.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org/board-meetings.
– The Live Oak Unified School District Board will hold a meeting in the LOUSD boardroom, 2201 Pennington Road, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the College & Career Center, 260 11th St., Williams, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
– The Colusa Unified School District will hold a special meeting at the district office, 745 10th St., Colusa, starting at 7 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit https://tinyurl.com/3w5auv3w.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Yuba-Sutter will be meeting for lunch at 1 p.m. at Sutter Buttes Brewing, 421 Center St., Yuba City.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The world premiere of a mystery film created by local filmmaker Mike Elkins will be screened at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m.
– Rockabetty’s Hair Parlor will host the annual Zombie Walk event at the salon, 561 Second St., Yuba City, from 4-9 p.m. The event will feature a haunted house, kids zone, makeup booth, zombie costume contest, vendors, a zombie bar and the Potato Patoto food truck. The zombie walk will be held from 6-7 p.m. For more information, call 916-837-1172.
– The Teegarden Events Center, 713 Plumas St., Yuba City, will host a “Halloween: The Witch Trials at Teegarden,” event from 7-10 p.m. Walk through the portal of time and experience a working witch coven through the years, with lighter scenes for the faint-hearted, as well as a ‘dreaded basement of fright’ for those who enjoy the blood and gore experience. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $7 for children 11-12 and $5 for kids ages ten and under. For more information, call 530-218-3807.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
