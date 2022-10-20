SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter will host the fourth annual “Puptoberfest” event at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market streets in Colusa, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. The event will include a dog costume contest, puppuccinos, lawn games, a raffle, crafts, the Paw to Read program, a barbeque and a vendor fair. Local animal control officers will also be onsite to chat with those that attend. Admission is free but donations are welcome. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Colusa County Animal Shelter. For more information, message Puptoberfest Colusa County on Facebook or email Molly at puptoberfestcc@gmail.com.
– Whether you are new to theater or just ready to brush up some skills, the Center Stage Theater Company Workshop workshops will give you the tools, knowledge, and experience to make you a better actor. Topics will include everything from auditioning to choreography and this month, theater history and superstitions. The workshop will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until noon. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Sacramento Valley Museum will present the comedic play “Spaghetti Western” at the museum located at 1491 E Street, Williams. Tickets cost $50 each and include a tri-tip dinner with peach cobbler for dessert. A cocktail hour will begin at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. There will also be a silent auction. Must be 21 or older to attend. Those that attend are encouraged to dress in themed costumes. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-473-2978 or email sacramentovalleymuseum@gmail.com.
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts.
SUNDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Reel Book Society is a book and film club for movie and book lovers. A Discord server is used to discuss a book throughout the month and then the group does a screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. Meetings start at 7 p.m. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Let the right one in” by John Ajvide Lindqvist and Ebba Segeberg. To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.