TODAY
EVENTS
–Sutter County will host a flu shot clinic from 1:30-5:30 p.m. at Yuba City High School, 850 B St., Yuba City. To schedule an appointment, visit https://bit.ly/2Hjdrur.
– Browsing Day at the Yuba County Library (by appointment only) is from noon-5 p.m. Patrons can go to the library, browse the collection and check out material. Patrons are required to wear facial coverings while in the building and it’s asked that they sanitize their hands. Each appointment is for one hour. The library is located at 303 Second St., Marysville. For more information or to make an appointment, call 749-7380.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Sutter-Yuba Mosquito & Vector Control District board will have a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. To participate in the meeting the public can call 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 897 3641 9973 and the password is 283215. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter-yubamvcd.org.
– First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission will have a regular meeting from 3:30-5 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.first5yuba.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–The Teegarden Event Center will host a haunted house from 7-10 p.m. at the Teegarden Event Center, 731 Plumas St., Yuba City. The house will be transformed into a ghostly mansion. Due to COVID-19, it’s asked that people wear masks inside the house – Halloween masks will not be accepted as face masks. The entrance fee costs $12 and $5 for children under the age of 10. There will also be zombies that come to life to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” throughout the night. For more information, visit www.teegardeneventcenter.com.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will feature Slightly Batty – a musical event at 7 p.m. Songs will be sung by Alex Cesena, Brian Baggett, Carmen Smith, Gay Galvin, Georgia Ray Curtis, Janet Frye, Matt DeMeritt and Tom Galvin. Tickets to view the show cost $10. To register visit, www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Yuba County will host a flu shot clinic from 1-4 p.m. at Mary Covillaud Elementary School, 628 F St., Marysville. To schedule an appointment, visit https://bit.ly/3m3bn8O.
– Computer Day at the Yuba County Library (by appointment only) is from noon-5 p.m. Patrons can go to the library, use the computers and print. Patrons are required to wear facial coverings while in the building and it’s asked that they sanitize their hands. Each appointment is for one hour. The library is located at 303 Second St., Marysville. For more information or to make an appointment, call 749-7380.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
