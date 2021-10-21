TODAY
EVENTS
– The world premiere of a mystery film created by local filmmaker Mike Elkins will be screened at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m.
– Rockabetty’s Hair Parlor will host the annual Zombie Walk event at the salon, 561 Second St., Yuba City, from 4-9 p.m. The event will feature a haunted house, kids zone, makeup booth, zombie costume contest, vendors, a zombie bar and the Potato Patoto food truck. The zombie walk will be held from 6-7 p.m. For more information, call 916-837-1172.
– The Teegarden Events Center, 713 Plumas St., Yuba City, will host a “Halloween: The Witch Trials at Teegarden,” event from 7-10 p.m. Walk through the portal of time and experience a working witch coven through the years, with lighter scenes for the faint-hearted, as well as a ‘dreaded basement of fright’ for those who enjoy the blood and gore experience. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $7 for children 11-12 and $5 for kids ages ten and under. For more information, call 530-218-3807.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will have a special meeting/closed session at 2 p.m. in the County Administrator’s Office, 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence Tom Galvin will host Solo Sessions at 1 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The program features musicians sharing their original works.
– Tom Galvin, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence, will host this program featuring singers/songwriters from around the country sharing their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 1 p.m.
– The world premiere of a mystery film created by local filmmaker Mike Elkins will be screened at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m.
– The Yuba Sutter Marketplace will host a pumpkin decorating and children’s costume contest in the north court at the mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, from noon to 3 p.m. Hector & Miguel characters will be here to oversee the event & costume contests, the Youngsters Gymnasts will perform and there will be a harvest juggler. Registration costs $10 per family or party of five people and includes three pumpkins. Space is limited so advanced registration is required for one of the three sessions. For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/yxmvuc97.
– A free pumpkin festival, presented by the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau and Sutter Orchard Supply, will be held at SOS, 573 Bridge St., Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until noon. The event will include arts and crafts, face painting, a pumpkin contest and more. For more information, visit www.ysfarmbureau.com/pumpkin-contest.
– The Maxwell Park and Recreation District Auxiliary will host a one-mile or 5K Zombie Fun Run at Maxwell Elementary School, 146 North St., Maxwell. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the run will begin at 9 a.m. Registration costs $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 7-17. There will also be a pancake breakfast from 7:30-10:30 a.m. for $6 per person and a vendor fair. For more information, https://tinyurl.com/3xu6jz32.
– The Teegarden Events Center, 713 Plumas St., Yuba City, will host a “Halloween: The Witch Trials at Teegarden,” event from 7-10 p.m. Walk through the portal of time and experience a working witch coven through the years, with lighter scenes for the faint-hearted, as well as a ‘dreaded basement of fright’ for those who enjoy the blood and gore experience. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $7 for children 11-12 and $5 for kids ages ten and under. For more information, call 530-218-3807.
– The public will have the opportunity to learn more about the Cotton Rosser Bronze Statue project and sculptor Jeff Wolf during a free meet-and-greet event that will be held in the Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E St., Marysville, from 4-6 p.m. During the event, Wolf will have samples of his work on display and the grand finale of the evening will be the unveiling of the model of the sculpture of Rosser on horseback. For more information, call (530) 742-2787.
– The Yuba City Police Department is hosting a drug take back from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Yuba City Police Department, 1545 Poole Blvd., Yuba City. People can dispose of old, expired, or unused prescription medication but no needles/syringes. For information, call 822-4660.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)