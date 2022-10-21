TODAY
EVENTS
– The Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter will host the fourth annual “Puptoberfest” event at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market streets in Colusa, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. The event will include a dog costume contest, puppuccinos, lawn games, a raffle, crafts, the Paw to Read program, a barbeque and a vendor fair. Local animal control officers will also be onsite to chat with those that attend. Admission is free but donations are welcome. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Colusa County Animal Shelter. For more information, message Puptoberfest Colusa County on Facebook or email Molly at puptoberfestcc@gmail.com.
– Whether you are new to theater or just ready to brush up some skills, the Center Stage Theater Company Workshop workshops will give you the tools, knowledge, and experience to make you a better actor. Topics will include everything from auditioning to choreography and this month, theater history and superstitions. The workshop will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until noon. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Sacramento Valley Museum will present the comedic play “Spaghetti Western” at the museum located at 1491 E Street, Williams. Tickets cost $50 each and include a tri-tip dinner with peach cobbler for dessert. A cocktail hour will begin at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. There will also be a silent auction. Must be 21 or older to attend. Those that attend are encouraged to dress in themed costumes. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-473-2978 or email sacramentovalleymuseum@gmail.com.
SUNDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Reel Book Society is a book and film club for movie and book lovers. A Discord server is used to discuss a book throughout the month and then the group does a screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. Meetings start at 7 p.m. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Let the right one in” by John Ajvide Lindqvist and Ebba Segeberg. To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– The Teagarden Event Center will host a “High Teas for a Cause” charity fundraiser at the historic house, 731 Plumas Street, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until noon. The event will include gourmet finger foods and exotic teas in an elegant Victorian setting. There is a recommended $10 minimum for admission. 60% of the proceeds from the event will go to the American Cancer Society. For more information, call 530-632-2330.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency Board of Directors will hold a special meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 530-755-9859 or email admin@sutterbutteflood.org.
– The Sutter County Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Carlito’s Mexican Restaurant, 855 Richland Road, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/8829hfvv and enter meeting ID: 960 0344 1708 and passcode: 393429. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CONTINUED: The Sutter Community Affordable Housing Board meeting has been continued to Tuesday, Dec. 27. For more information, call 530-671-0220.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth Street, Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.co.yuba.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard Street, Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club, with Shamaya Sutton and Tyler Zepp, will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. A basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.