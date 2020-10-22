The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Teegarden Event Center will host a haunted house from 7-10 p.m. at the Teegarden Event Center, 731 Plumas St., Yuba City. The house will be transformed into a ghostly mansion. Due to COVID-19, it’s asked that people wear masks inside the house – Halloween masks will not be accepted as face masks. The entrance fee costs $12 and $5 for children under the age of 10. There will also be zombies that come to life to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” throughout the night. For more information, visit www.teegardeneventcenter.com.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will feature Slightly Batty – a musical event at 7 p.m. Songs will be sung by Alex Cesena, Brian Baggett, Carmen Smith, Gay Galvin, Georgia Ray Curtis, Janet Frye, Matt DeMeritt and Tom Galvin – who will perform tricks and treats including everything from “Ghostbusters” to “Living La Vida Loca.” Registration costs $10. To register www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Yuba County will host a flu shot clinic from 1-4 p.m. at Mary Covillaud Elementary School, 628 F St., Marysville. To schedule an appointment, visit https://bit.ly/3m3bn8O.
– Computer Day at the Yuba County Library (by appointment only) is from noon-5 p.m. Patrons can go to the library, use the computers and print. Patrons are required to wear facial coverings while in the building and it’s asked that they sanitize their hands. Each appointment is for one hour. The library is located at 303 Second St., Marysville. For more information or to make an appointment, call 749-7380.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– There will be a drug take-back from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in front of the Yuba City Police Department, 1545 Poole Blvd., Yuba City. Only prescription medications will be accepted – no liquids or needles and medications can be left in the original container or put in a plastic bag.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a Songwriter Workshop at 1 p.m. Tom Galvin, songwriter, musician and poet, will facilitate the workshop for songwriters of all skill levels via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89747438327 or call 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 957 1533 5258.
–The Williams Community Church will host the second annual “Truck and Treasure” vendor faire at the church, 315 Ninth Street, Williams, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Several local vendors and food trucks will be onsite. All proceeds from the event will benefit the community food pantry and clothing closet facilitated by the Ministerial Association of Colusa County. For more information or to become a vendor, visit www.williamscommunitychurch.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
