TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence Tom Galvin will host Solo Sessions at 1 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The program features musicians sharing their original works.
– Tom Galvin, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence, will host this program featuring singers/songwriters from around the country sharing their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 1 p.m.
– The world premiere of a mystery film created by local filmmaker Mike Elkins will be screened at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m.
– The Yuba Sutter Marketplace will host a pumpkin decorating and children’s costume contest in the north court at the mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, from 12-3 p.m. Hector & Miguel characters will be here to oversee the event & costume contests, the Youngsters Gymnasts will perform and there will be a harvest juggler. Registration costs $10 per family or party of five people and includes three pumpkins. Space is limited so advanced registration is required for one of the three sessions. For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/yxmvuc97.
– A free pumpkin festival, presented by the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau and Sutter Orchard Supply, will be held at SOS, 573 Bridge St., Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until noon. The event will include arts and crafts, face painting, a pumpkin contest and more. For more information, visit www.ysfarmbureau.com/pumpkin-contest.
– The Maxwell Park and Recreation District Auxiliary will host a one-mile or 5K Zombie Fun Run at Maxwell Elementary School, 146 North St., Maxwell. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the run will begin at 9 a.m. Registration costs $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 7-17. There will also be a pancake breakfast from 7:30-10:30 a.m. for $6 per person and a vendor fair. For more information, https://tinyurl.com/3xu6jz32.
– The Teegarden Events Center, 713 Plumas St., Yuba City, will host a “Halloween: The Witch Trials at Teegarden,” event from 7-10 p.m. Walk through the portal of time and experience a working witch coven through the years, with lighter scenes for the faint-hearted, as well as a ‘dreaded basement of fright’ for those who enjoy the blood and gore experience. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $7 for children 11-12 and $5 for kids ages ten and under. For more information, call 530-218-3807.
– The public will have the opportunity to learn more about the Cotton Rosser Bronze Statue project and sculptor Jeff Wolf during a free meet-and-greet event that will be held in the Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E St., Marysville, from 4-6 p.m. During the event, Wolf will have samples of his work on display and the grand finale of the evening will be the unveiling of the model of the sculpture of Rosser on horseback. For more information, call (530) 742-2787.
– The Yuba City Police Department is hosting a drug take back from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Yuba City Police Department, 1545 Poole Blvd., Yuba City. People can dispose of old, expired, or unused prescription medication but no needles/syringes. For information, call 822-4660.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Outlaw Music Festival, featuring Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers and more, will be held at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, starting at 4:25 p.m.
– Joe Moye, Tom Galvin and David Read will take participants through the events and activities going on while sharing some information as well as “Weird Art News” and live music. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 4 p.m.
– The Reel Book Society will meet via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. This is a book and film club for movie and book lovers. A Discord server is used to discuss the books throughout the month and do a screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Rebecca – Book 9.” To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
– The Americans Motorcycle Club Blood Drive will be held at American Legion Post #807, 5477 Feather River Blvd., Olivehurst, from 12-4 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or visit donors.vitalant.org.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government Standing Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Yuba-Sutter will be meeting for breakfast at 9 a.m. at Lumberjack’s Restaurant, 1025 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– A new series of social dances will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, each Tuesday in October. Professionals Amanda and Tim Davis will start us off with a series of West Coast Swing events. It’s a partner dance with roots back to the 40s and 50s coming out of jazz, blues and even country music traditions leading up to rock and roll. Lessons are 6:30-7 p.m. and dancing will be 7-9 p.m.
– The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will host the Live Oak City Council Candidates Forum at 2082 Pennington Road, Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. The event will also be accessible via Facebook Live on the Yuba-Sutter Chamber Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay St., Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will have a special meeting/study session at 2 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 3 p.m. in the Yuba City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)