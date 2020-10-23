The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Teegarden Event Center will host a haunted house from 7-10 p.m. at the Teegarden Event Center, 731 Plumas St., Yuba City. The house will be transformed into a ghostly mansion. Due to COVID-19, it’s asked that people wear masks inside the house – Halloween masks will not be accepted as face masks. The entrance fee costs $12 and $5 for children under the age of 10. There will also be zombies that come to life to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” throughout the night. For more information, visit www.teegardeneventcenter.com.
– There will be a drug take-back from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in front of the Yuba City Police Department, 1545 Poole Blvd., Yuba City. Only prescription medications will be accepted – no liquids or needles. Medications can be left in the original container or put in a plastic bag.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a Songwriter Workshop at 1 p.m. Tom Galvin, songwriter, musician and poet, will facilitate the workshop for songwriters of all skill levels via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89747438327 or call 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 957 1533 5258.
–The Williams Community Church will host the second annual “Truck and Treasure” vendor faire at the church, 315 Ninth Street, Williams, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Several local vendors and food trucks will be onsite. All proceeds from the event will benefit the community food pantry and clothing closet facilitated by the Ministerial Association of Colusa County. For more information or to become a vendor, visit www.williamscommunitychurch.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Virtual Art Radio Today Program, hosted by Tom Galvin, Joe Moye and David Read, will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page at 4 p.m. The Conejo Brothers, Braden and Brian, are local videographers, who will talk about how they got into this line of work and their plans for future projects.
– CANCELED: The annual Arbuckle Car Show and Depot Birthday festivities have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPORTS TRYOUTS
– The NorCal Rebels baseball 10-and-under club will be having open tryouts beginning at noon at Sutter Buttes Little League’s North Field, 1151 Market St., Yuba City.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. and it will feature special guest Obie Leff, a local singer, songwriter, music educator, musician and more. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
– Sutter County will host a flu shot clinic from 2-6 p.m. at the Richland Housing Center, 448 Garden Highway, Yuba City. To schedule an appointment, visit https://bit.ly/2Hjdrur.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sacramento Area Council of Governments will host a public hearing for the Yuba-Sutter area at 2 p.m. SACOG hosts a series of public hearings each year to determine if there are unmet transit needs that are reasonable to meet in the region. Input from these hearings is used to make decisions regarding allocation of transportation funding in each local jurisdiction. The hearing will take place online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information on how to access the hearing, visit www.sacog.org/unmet.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. People can call into the meeting by dialing 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 882 4680 7464 and the passcode is 247997. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. at the City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public with limited seating available. Facial coverings are required to be worn in public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. To join the meeting, people can call 1-669-900-9128 and the meeting ID number is 929 2842 3075. For more information on how to view the meeting or the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
