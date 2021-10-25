TODAY
EVENTS
– A new series of social dances will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, each Tuesday in October. Professionals Amanda and Tim Davis will start us off with a series of West Coast Swing events. It’s a partner dance with roots back to the 40s and 50s coming out of jazz, blues and even country music traditions leading up to rock and roll. Lessons are 6:30-7 p.m. and dancing will be 7-9 p.m.
– The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will host the Live Oak City Council Candidates Forum at 2082 Pennington Road, Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. The event will also be accessible via Facebook Live on the Yuba-Sutter Chamber Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay St., Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will have a special meeting/study session at 2 p.m. in the Yuba City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Yuba County Government Center, board chambers, 915 Eighth St., Marysville. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will meet at 7 p.m. via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org/agendas.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the district office board room, 1919 B St., Marysville. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Education will have a study session at 5 p.m. at the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Office in the boardroom, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
– The Yuba City Youth Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Sutter Room at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Valley Quilt Guild will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Gray Avenue Christian Church, 1524 Gray Ave., Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m.
