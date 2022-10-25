TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in room G-1 at Wheatland Union High School, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– The Dementia and Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group will hold a meeting in the Fireside Room located next to the First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meetings are confidential and are open to all that are interested. For more information, call 530-458-5231.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Valley Quilt Guild will hold a meeting at the CalTrans building, 703 B Street, Marysville. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. For More information, visit www.valleyquiltguild.com.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Sutter County Public Health will host a “Haunted Health Fair” at 1445 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City, from 3-6 p.m. Families will be able to enjoy a candy-free, tobacco-free, and sweetened beverage-free event while learning about resources in the area in a fun and engaging way. The event will include games with prizes, resources about oral and physical health, healthy habits as well as tobacco and vape quit kits, toothbrush kits, a photo booth and a haunted house. For more information, call 530-822-7215.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Advisory Board will hold a special meeting in the Innovation Room at the Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, call 530-822-7327 extension 202.
– The First 5 Yuba County, Children & Families Commission will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 530-749-4877 or visit www.first5yuba.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Feather River Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to call 530-415-3704. For more information, visit www.featherriverdemocrats.org.