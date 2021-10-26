TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Education will have a study session at 5 p.m. at the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Office in the boardroom, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
– The Yuba City Youth Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Sutter Room at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Valley Quilt Guild will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Gray Avenue Christian Church, 1524 Gray Ave., Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Sutter County Public Health will host a Haunted Health Fair at 1445 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City, from 3-6 p.m. Families will be able to enjoy a candy, tobacco, and sweetened beverage free event while learning about resources in the area in a fun and engaging way. There will also be a Tunnel of Terror, games with prizes, oral health screening and more. Costumes are encouraged and attendees are asked to wear facial coverings. For more information, call 822-7215.
– A fall festival featuring a haunted house, carnival games, a costume contest and more will be held at Pierce High School, 960 Wildwood Road, Arbuckle, from 6-8 p.m. Tickets for the activities cost $1 each.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.first5yuba.org.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)