TODAY
EVENTS
– Sutter County Public Health will host a “Haunted Health Fair” at 1445 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City, from 3-6 p.m. Families will be able to enjoy a candy-free, tobacco-free, and sweetened beverage-free event while learning about resources in the area in a fun and engaging way. The event will include games with prizes, resources about oral and physical health, healthy habits as well as tobacco and vape quit kits, toothbrush kits, a photo booth and a haunted house. For more information, call 530-822-7215.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Advisory Board will hold a special meeting in the Innovation Room at the Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, call 530-822-7327 extension 202.
– The First 5 Yuba County, Children & Families Commission will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 530-749-4877 or visit www.first5yuba.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Feather River Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to call 530-415-3704. For more information, visit www.featherriverdemocrats.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– In collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will present “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” at Sutter Theater Center for the Arts 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Doors will open at 10:30 p.m. and the show will begin at midnight. General admission costs $15 and VIP tickets, which include seating in the first three rows and a complimentary popcorn, are available for $25. Interactive movie kits will also be available for purchase. Must be 18 or older to attend. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Comedian Erik Griffin will perform at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $30-$45 and those that attend must be 21 years of age or older. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.colusacasino.com.
– Yuba County Probation will host their second annual truck-or-treat and block party event at 120 Fifth Street, Marysville, from 6-8 p.m Attendees are encouraged to dress in costume and hotdogs will be provided while supplies last.
– Yuba City Post-Acute will host a trick-or-treating event at the facility, 1220 Plumas Street, Yuba City, from 3-5 p.m. The event will include a Future Farmers of America fundraiser and a costume contest. Residents will be passing out candy and all ages are welcome. For more information, call 530-671-0550.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville City Council will hold a special meeting via Zoom, starting at 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.marysville.ca.us.