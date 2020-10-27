The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Wheatland High School and Community Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Wheatland Union High School gym, 1010 Wheatland Road. Face coverings are required and it’s advised that people make appointments to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– Sutter County will host a flu shot clinic from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Riverbend Elementary School, 301 Stewart Road, Yuba City. To schedule an appointment, visit https://bit.ly/2Hjdrur.
– Sutter County will host a flu shot clinic from 2-6 p.m. at April Lane Elementary School, 800 April Lane, Yuba City. To schedule an appointment, visit https://bit.ly/2Hjdrur.
– The University of California Cooperative Extension will host an informational meeting on forming a Rancher’s Fire Safe Council in the Sierra Foothills and Beyond from 6-7:30 p.m. The meeting will focus on the needs and issues of commercial-scale ranching operations. To register and receive a Zoom link for the meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3dZHJ1g. For more information, contact Dan Macon, UCCE livestock and natural resources advisor for Placer-Nevada-Sutter-Yuba at dmacon@ucanr.edu or call 889-7385.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
–Yuba County will host a flu shot clinic from 8 a.m.-noon at the Alcouffe Center, 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House. To schedule an appointment, visit https://bit.ly/3m3bn8O.
– Yuba County will host a flu shot clinic from 4-7 p.m. at Bear River Elementary School, 100 Wheatland Park Drive, Wheatland. To schedule an appointment, visit https://bit.ly/3m3bn8O.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)