TODAY
EVENTS
– Sutter County Public Health will host a Haunted Health Fair at 1445 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City, from 3-6 p.m. Families will be able to enjoy a candy, tobacco, and sweetened beverage free event while learning about resources in the area in a fun and engaging way. There will also be a Tunnel of Terror, games with prizes, oral health screening and more. Costumes are encouraged and attendees are asked to wear facial coverings. For more information, call 822-7215.
– A fall festival featuring a haunted house, carnival games, a costume contest and more will be held at Pierce High School, 960 Wildwood Road, Arbuckle, from 6-8 p.m. Tickets for the activities cost $1 each.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.first5yuba.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Tuesday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. As a special feature this month, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be screened. Doors are at 5:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 6 p.m. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 763-2413.
– The Marysville Youth and Civic Center will host a Halloween Masquerade Ball at the center, 1830 B St., Marysville, from 6-10 p.m. There will also be a costume contest. Tickets cost $6 for individuals, $10 for a couple or $20 for a family (up to six individuals). For more information, call 443-2873.
– The Yuba County Library will host a trick-or-treat event for children ages 0-12, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. The event will take place in the parking lot of the library, 303 Second St., Marysville, and goodies and community resources will be handed out. Attendees will also be able to vote for which booth has the best costumes. For more information, call 749-7380 or email library@co.yuba.ca.us.
– The Teegarden Events Center, 713 Plumas St., Yuba City, will host a “Halloween: The Witch Trials at Teegarden,” event from 7-10 p.m. Walk through the portal of time and experience a working witch coven through the years, with lighter scenes for the faint-hearted, as well as a ‘dreaded basement of fright’ for those who enjoy the blood and gore experience. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $7 for children 11-12 and $5 for kids ages ten and under. For more information, call 530-218-3807.
– A haunted house will be held at 324 First St., Marysville, from 6-9 p.m. There is a $3 per person minimum donation to enter and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Sutter Buttes Canine Rescue.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)