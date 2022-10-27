TODAY
EVENTS
– In collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will present “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” at Sutter Theater Center for the Arts 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Doors will open at 10:30 p.m. and the show will begin at midnight. General admission costs $15 and VIP tickets, which include seating in the first three rows and a complimentary popcorn, are available for $25. Interactive movie kits will also be available for purchase. Must be 18 or older to attend. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Comedian Erik Griffin will perform at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $30-$45 and those that attend must be 21 years of age or older. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.colusacasino.com.
– Yuba County Probation will host its second annual trunk-or-treat and block party event at 120 Fifth Street, Marysville, from 6-8 p.m Attendees are encouraged to dress in costume and hotdogs will be provided while supplies last.
– Yuba City Post-Acute will host a trick-or-treating event at the facility, 1220 Plumas Street, Yuba City, from 3-5 p.m. The event will include a Future Farmers of America fundraiser and a costume contest. Residents will be passing out candy and all ages are welcome. For more information, call 530-671-0550.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville City Council will hold a special meeting via Zoom, starting at 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Tri-Counties Community Center will host the second annual Masquerade Ball at the center located at 1830 B Street, Marysville, from 6-10 p.m. Individual tickets cost $6, couples tickets cost $10 and family tickets for up to six individuals costs $20. For more information, call 530-443-2873.
– The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way will host its annual “Live United, Run United Spooktacular River Run,” a 5K run/walk and 10K run that will traverse the Feather River levee in Yuba City. The race will begin and end at Gauche Park, located at 421 C St. in Yuba City. Registration begins at 8 a.m. before the 10K starts at 9 a.m. and the 5K gets underway at 9:30 a.m. Registration fees are $15-30 and include chip timing and a commemorative T-shirt. Children aged five and under can participate for free. Add to the festivities by wearing a costume. An awards ceremony for runners and costumes winners will be held after the race. For more information, contact the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way at 530-743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.
– In collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will present “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” at Sutter Theater Center for the Arts 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. General admission costs $15 and VIP tickets, which include seating in the first three rows and a complimentary popcorn, are available for $25. Interactive movie kits will also be available for purchase. Must be 18 or older to attend. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– PCYC will host its third annual family-friendly costume party entitled, “A costumed affair regency ball,” at Praise Chapel Yuba City, 398 Aylor Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. The event will include snacks and drinks, a costume contest, a dance competition, a scavenger hunt, prizes and more. This year’s theme is regency.
– Blue Zones Project, in partnership with SayLove, will host an Ellis Lake cleanup at the lake, located at the corner of Ninth and D Streets, Marysville, from 8 a.m. until noon. After the cleanup, lunch will be provided. For more information, email bzpyubasutter@sharecare.com or visit ys.bluezonesproject.com.
– An above ground exhibit of the Donnebrougue Mine and other hard rock mines located in the Browns Valley ridge will be on display at 5573 Marysville Road, Browns Valley, starting by 1 p.m. Hosted by the property owners Mike Schuster and Ruth Mikkelsen and the Yuba County Historical Resources Commission, the event will feature a presentation at 2:30 p.m. by Gold Rush Specialist David Rubiales, Professor Emeritus at Yuba College, who will speak on hard rock mining. Many artifacts, printed materials, old photos and tools will be on display.
Copies of the The History of Mining in Yuba County and the Browns Valley book, both by local authors, will be available for sale. Refreshments will be served and the event is free and open to the public. For more information, call Roberta D’Arcy at 530-743-8742 or Sue Cejner-Moyers at 530-218-4070.
– The Yuba City Police Department will host a trick-or-treat event at the station, 1545 Poole Boulevard, Yuba City, from 1-3 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the police department and explore a spooky trick-or-treat maze. Treats will be provided and costumes are encouraged. For more information, call the department at 530-822-4660.