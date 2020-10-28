The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–Yuba County will host a flu shot clinic from 8 a.m.-noon at the Alcouffe Center, 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House. To schedule an appointment, visit https://bit.ly/3m3bn8O.
– Yuba County will host a flu shot clinic from 4-7 p.m. at Bear River Elementary School, 100 Wheatland Park Drive, Wheatland. To schedule an appointment, visit https://bit.ly/3m3bn8O.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–The Teegarden Event Center will host a haunted house from 7-10 p.m. at the Teegarden Event Center, 731 Plumas St., Yuba City. The house will be transformed into a ghostly mansion. Due to COVID-19, it’s asked that people wear masks inside the house – Halloween masks will not be accepted as face masks. The entrance fee costs $15 and $5 for children under the age of 10. There will also be zombies that come to life to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” throughout the night. There is no cost to attend the dancers’ performance. For more information, visit www.teegardeneventcenter.com.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Terror Tellers at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The event will offer a chance to listen to chilling tales on Halloween Eve. Shawntay Arroyo, Alex Cesena, Janet Frye, Tom Galvin, Sue Graue, David Read and Robert Read will be presenting.
– The Yuba County Library, 303 Second St., Marysville, will host a “Halloween Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat” event for children in grades zero through 12th from 4:30-5:45 p.m. Children need to be present to receive a treat bag. For more information, call 749-7380.
– Yuba City will host a drive-through Trunk-or-Treat event at Veterans Memorial Circle, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, from 1-3 p.m. Dress the family up and bring them to see decorated city vehicles and don’t forget a bag for candy. Admission is free. To adhere to current COVID-19 guidelines, all that attend must stay in their vehicle. For more information, call 822-4650 or visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Event Drive-in Carncert will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Peach Tree Golf & Country Club, 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville. The drive-in-style concert event will feature Tyler Rich and Kaylee Starr. General admission tickets cost $249 per car. Proceeds benefit the Yuba City K-9 Officers association. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/eventpeachtree.
– The Stonyford Community Church, 293 Sutter Street, Stonyford, will host a harvest festival from 4-8 p.m. The event will include free food, activities for all ages and candy for the kids. Family friendly costumes are welcome. For more information, call 963-3072 or visit www.stonyfordchurch.org.
– Williams Elementary School, 1404 E St., Williams, will host a Halloween Cruise Truck-or-Treat night starting at 5 p.m. Families are encouraged to decorate their vehicle and dress up in costumes as they drive through the parking lot course and pick up treats. Prizes will be given out for the best monster ride and best monster family.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
