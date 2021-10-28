TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Tuesday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. As a special feature this month, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be screened. Doors are at 5:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 6 p.m. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 763-2413.
– The Marysville Youth and Civic Center will host a Halloween Masquerade Ball at the center, 1830 B St., Marysville, from 6-10 p.m. There will also be a costume contest. Tickets cost $6 for individuals, $10 for a couple or $20 for a family (up to six individuals). For more information, call 443-2873.
– The Yuba County Library will host a trick-or-treat event for children ages 0-12, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. The event will take place in the parking lot of the library, 303 Second St., Marysville, and goodies and community resources will be handed out. Attendees will also be able to vote for which booth has the best costumes. For more information, call 749-7380 or email library@co.yuba.ca.us.
– The Teegarden Events Center, 713 Plumas St., Yuba City, will host a “Halloween: The Witch Trials at Teegarden,” event from 7-10 p.m. Walk through the portal of time and experience a working witch coven through the years, with lighter scenes for the faint-hearted, as well as a ‘dreaded basement of fright’ for those who enjoy the blood and gore experience. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $7 for children 11-12 and $5 for kids ages ten and under. For more information, call 530-218-3807.
– A haunted house will be held at 324 First St., Marysville, from 6-9 p.m. There is a $3 per person minimum donation to enter and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Sutter Buttes Canine Rescue.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter will host the third annual “Puptoberfest” event at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market streets in Colusa, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will include a dog costume contest, puppuccinos, lawn games, a raffle and vendor fair. Local animal control officers will also be onsite to chat with those that attend. Admission is free but donations are welcome. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Colusa County Animal Shelter. For more information, message Puptoberfest Colusa County on Facebook or email puptoberfestcc@gmail.com.
– The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way will host their annual “Live United, Run United Spooktacular River Run,” a 5K run/walk and 10K run that will traverse the Feather River levee in Yuba City. The race will begin and end at Gauche Park, located at 421 C St. in Yuba City. Registration begins at 8 a.m. before the 10K starts at 9 a.m. and the 5K gets underway at 9:30 a.m. Registration fees are $15-25 and include chip timing and a commemorative t-shirt. Children aged five and under can participate for free. Add to the festivities by wearing a costume. An awards ceremony for runners and costumes winners will be held after the race. For more information, contact the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way at 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.
– The Feather River Democratic Club (FRDC) and the Sutter County DCC will host a “Spooky Spaghetti Drive-Thru” dinner at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. The dinner will include spaghetti marinara (with/without meatballs), salad, garlic bread and brownies for dessert. Dinner tickets cost $25 in advance or $30 after Oct. 22. For more information, visit www.featherriverdemocrats.org.
– There will be a free trunk-or-treat event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Cooper Avenue Baptist Church, 804 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. There will be hot dogs, other snack, games, candy and more.
