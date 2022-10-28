TODAY
EVENTS
– The Tri-Counties Community Center will host the second annual Masquerade Ball at the center located at 1830 B Street, Marysville, from 6-10 p.m. Individual tickets cost $6, couples tickets cost $10 and family tickets for up to six individuals costs $20. For more information, call 530-443-2873.
– The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way will host its annual “Live United, Run United Spooktacular River Run,” a 5K run/walk and 10K run that will traverse the Feather River levee in Yuba City. The race will begin and end at Gauche Park, located at 421 C St. in Yuba City. Registration begins at 8 a.m. before the 10K starts at 9 a.m. and the 5K gets underway at 9:30 a.m. Registration fees are $15-30 and include chip timing and a commemorative T-shirt. Children aged five and under can participate for free. Add to the festivities by wearing a costume. An awards ceremony for runners and costumes winners will be held after the race. For more information, contact the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way at 530-743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.
– In collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will present “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” at Sutter Theater Center for the Arts 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. General admission costs $15 and VIP tickets, which include seating in the first three rows and a complimentary popcorn, are available for $25. Interactive movie kits will also be available for purchase. Must be 18 or older to attend. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– PCYC will host their third annual family-friendly costume party entitled, “A costumed affair regency ball,” at Praise Chapel Yuba City, 398 Aylor Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. The event will include snacks and drinks, a costume contest, a dance competition, a scavenger hunt, prizes and more. This year’s theme is regency.
– Blue Zones Project, in partnership with SayLove, will host an Ellis Lake cleanup at the lake, located at the corner of Ninth and D Streets, Marysville, from 8 a.m. until noon. After the cleanup, lunch will be provided. For more information, email bzpyubasutter@sharecare.com or visit ys.bluezonesproject.com.
– An above ground exhibit of the Donnebrougue Mine and other hard rock mines located in the Browns Valley ridge will be on display at 5573 Marysville Road, Browns Valley, starting by 1 p.m. Hosted by the property owners Mike Schuster and Ruth Mikkelsen and the Yuba County Historical Resources Commission, the event will feature a presentation at 2:30 p.m. by Gold Rush Specialist David Rubiales, Professor Emeritus at Yuba College, who will speak on hard rock mining. Many artifacts, printed materials, old photos and tools will be on display.
Copies of the The History of Mining in Yuba County and the Browns Valley book, both by local authors, will be available for sale. Refreshments will be served and the event is free and open to the public. For more information, call Roberta D’Arcy at 530-743-8742 or Sue Cejner-Moyers at 530-218-4070.
– The Yuba City Police Department will host a trick-or-treat event at the station, 1545 Poole Boulevard, Yuba City, from 1-3 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the police department and explore a spooky trick-or-treat maze. Treats will be provided and costumes are encouraged. For more information, call the department at 530-822-4660.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Arbuckle Parks and Recreation District will host the annual Halloween parade on Fifth Street in Arbuckle. The parade is open to all ages and sign-ups begin at 10:30 a.m. at Arbuckle Ace Hardware, 600 Fifth St., Arbuckle, on the day of the event before the parade starts at 11 a.m. sharp. For more information, call 530-723-2705 or visit www.arbuckleparksandrecreation.org.
– The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host the Arbuckle Car Show and Depot Birthday BBQ at LaVanche Hurst Park, located at the corner of Fifth and Hall streets in Arbuckle. Hundreds of cars will be on display, as well as several local vendors and activities. A barbeque lunch provided by Buckhorn Steakhouse will be available starting at 11 a.m. The event will take place rain or shine. For more information, contact Debbie Charter at 530-518-5955.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– The annual “Scarysville” event, hosted by The Crossing Church and the Marysville Downtown businesses, will be held on D Street, between Third and Fifth streets, in Marysville from 5-7 p.m. The event will include live music, kids activities, a truck-or-treat and free hot dogs from the kids. For more information, 916-928-0599 or visit www.thecrossingchurch.info/events.
– The Yuba County Library is hosting a trick-or-treat event in the parking lot at the facility, 303 Second Street, Marysville, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Special guests the Sanderson Sisters will be onsite, as well as games, treats and more. There will also be several resource booths, including the Tribal Oak Tree Foster Family Agency, First 5 Yuba County Children & Families Commission, AEGIS, the Blue Zone Project, Yuba County’s Broadband Team, Yuba County Health & Human Services, and the Yuba County Office of Education Family Resource Center. For more information, call 530-749-7380.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County City Selection Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club, with Shamaya Sutton and Tyler Zepp, will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. A basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women's Connection will hold their monthly luncheon in the Plaza Room at Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The inclusive luncheon costs $21 and the public is welcome to attend. This month’s theme is “autumn bounty” and will include speakers Chanta Apodaca of 2 Bits Express and educational administrator and soprano Wilma Pickerell as well as music by Karlene Jones. For more information, call Bettielou 530-674-3499 or Sue 530-300-6119.