TODAY
EVENTS
– The Friends of the Sutter County Library are sponsoring a parking lot book sale that will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City. People can fill a bag with novels and children’s books for $3 per bag. Masks and social distance will be required and all proceeds go to the Sutter County Library Services.
– The Acting Company’s presents “Miss Nelson is Missing!” Performances will be at The Acting Company Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased by emailing info@actingcompany.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. The box office is open Monday through Friday from noon-2 p.m., except holidays. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– The Info-Center will host “Fall for the Arts” from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The event features art, food, music and shopping with business owners. There will also be chalk art and balloons. Starting at the Info-Center, 317 Fourth St., Marysville, there will be two tours – one at 11 a.m. and another at 2 p.m. A $15 donation is requested and people can reserve a spot by calling 740-2418. Masks are required.
– The Dobbins Farmers Market will be held at 9765 Marysville Road, Dobbins, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production of “Mary Poppins” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– CANCELED: Bridges to Housing canceled its “Soups On” fundraiser due to the effects of COVID-19 in the community. Bridges to Housing works to help homeless individuals and families by providing rental security deposits in Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties. For more information, visit www.bridgestohousing.net.
– CANCELED: Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Harvest the Arts event has been canceled.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host the annual Arbuckle Pumpkin Festival at LaVanche Hursh Park, located at the corner of 10th and Hall Streets in Arbuckle, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event will feature pumpkins, children’s activities including face painting and games and local vendors. A local taco truck and juice bar will also be on-site to grab a treat. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee Facebook page.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production of “Mary Poppins” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– The Feather River Tea Party Patriots will host the second in a series of candidate forums during their meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church, 445 B St., Yuba City. Candidates for Yuba City and Marysville city council and Marysville mayor have been invited to participate. Doors open at 6 p.m. There is no membership requirement and no cost to attend. For more information, call Larry Virga at 755-4409.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Feather River Air Quality Management District board of directors will meet at 4 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.fraqmd.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents that have lost their child at any age from any cause, will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. at 5306 Tulip Road, Marysville. For more information, call 216-0141.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The event will feature special guest Corey Kersting, who is a music educator at Yuba City High School, director of the Yuba-Sutter Youth Symphony, conductor of the Yuba-Sutter Symphony and past member of the Veridian String Quartet. He will share his history in the community and love of music.
– Placer- Nevada- Sutter-Yuba University of California Cooperative Extension Livestock and Natural Resources Advisor Dan Macon will host a webinar to provide an overview of targeted grazing, including grazing management, picking the right grazer for the job, livestock management and customer relations, starting at 6 p.m. Registration costs $10 per person. To register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=32078. For more information, email dmacon@ucanr.edu.
– The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a Williams Unified School Board Candidate Night in the multipurpose room of the Education Village, 499 Marguerite Street in Williams, starting at 7 p.m. Masks will be required and available at the event. Seating will be limited due to COVID-19 guidelines and attendees will be admitted on a first-come, first-seated basis until capacity is reached. Questions can be submitted to the Chamber by emailing info@colusachamber.org until 5 p.m. on the day of the event. Cards will also be provided for questions to those that attend the meeting in person. For more information, contact Nancy Loudon, Candidate Night coordinator, at 701-1541.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. For more information on how to view the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– CANCELED: The Marysville City Council meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Oct. 20.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
