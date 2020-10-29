The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Teegarden Event Center will host a haunted house from 7-10 p.m. at the Teegarden Event Center, 731 Plumas St., Yuba City. The house will be transformed into a ghostly mansion. Due to COVID-19, it’s asked that people wear masks inside the house – Halloween masks will not be accepted as face masks. The entrance fee costs $15 and $5 for children under the age of 10. There will also be zombies that come to life to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” throughout the night. There is no cost to attend the dancers’ performance. For more information, visit www.teegardeneventcenter.com.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Terror Tellers at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The event will offer a chance to listen to chilling tales on Halloween Eve. Shawntay Arroyo, Alex Cesena, Janet Frye, Tom Galvin, Sue Graue, David Read and Robert Read will be presenting.
– The Yuba County Library, 303 Second St., Marysville, will host a “Halloween Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat” event for children in grades zero through 12th from 4:30-5:45 p.m. Children need to be present to receive a treat bag. For more information, call 749-7380.
– Yuba City will host a drive-through Trunk-or-Treat event at Veterans Memorial Circle, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, from 1-3 p.m. Dress the family up and bring them to see decorated city vehicles and don’t forget a bag for candy. Admission is free. To adhere to current COVID-19 guidelines, all that attend must stay in their vehicle. For more information, call 822-4650 or visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Event Drive-in Carncert will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Peach Tree Golf & Country Club, 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville. The drive-in-style concert event will feature Tyler Rich and Kaylee Starr. General admission tickets cost $249 per car. Proceeds benefit the Yuba City K-9 Officers association. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/eventpeachtree.
– The Stonyford Community Church, 293 Sutter Street, Stonyford, will host a harvest festival from 4-8 p.m. The event will include free food, activities for all ages and candy for the kids. Family friendly costumes are welcome. For more information, call 963-3072 or visit www.stonyfordchurch.org.
– Williams Elementary School, 1404 E St., Williams, will host a Halloween Cruise Truck-or-Treat night starting at 5 p.m. Families are encouraged to decorate their vehicle and dress up in costumes as they drive through the parking lot course and pick up treats. Prizes will be given out for the best monster ride and best monster family.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Downtown Business Association will be sponsoring a safe zone for trick or treaters from 4-6 p.m. on downtown Plumas Street. They will be following state requirements.
– The Teegarden Event Center will host a haunted house from 7-10 p.m. at the Teegarden Event Center, 731 Plumas St., Yuba City. The house will be transformed into a ghostly mansion. Due to COVID-19, it’s asked that people wear masks inside the house – Halloween masks will not be accepted as face masks. The entrance fee costs $15 and $5 for children under the age of 10. There will also be zombies that come to life to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” throughout the night. There is no cost to attend the dancers’ performance. For more information, visit www.teegardeneventcenter.com.
– The Teegarden Event Center will host a pumpkin contest with judging beginning at 6 p.m. at 731 Plumas St., Yuba City. All ages are welcome and attendance is free. People can submit their carved pumpkins from noon-6 p.m. to the pumpkin gallery in the backyard. For more information, visit www.teegardeneventcenter.com.
– The Teegarden Event Center will host a costume contest with judging beginning at 6:30 p.m. at 731 Plumas St., Yuba City. All ages are welcome and attendance is free. For more information, visit www.teegardeneventcenter.com.
– The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office will host a drive-through trunk or treat on Oct. 31 from 6-9 p.m. at the sheriff’s office, 1077 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– The Sutter County Library will host a treat bag giveaway from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Bags with books and prizes will be available ages 1-17 via curbside pickup. Children are not required to be present and people are asked to call 822-7137 when they arrive.
– Sutter Community Church will host a trunk-or-treat event from 6-8 p.m. at 2900 Acacia Ave., Sutter.
– Scarysville will take place from 5-7 p.m. on D Street between Third and Sixth streets in downtown Marysville. The event will feature a live band, hot dogs, games, trunk-or-treat, a scavenger hunt and businesses will be open for trick-or-treating.
– Crossroads Community Church will host a Harvest Festival for kids from 6-9 p.m. at 445 B St., Yuba City. The free event will include candy, prizes, carnival booths, hayride and weiner roast, inflatable games, cotton candy, popcorn, sodas, face painting and more. For more information, call 751-9168.
– The Yuba City Community Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City. Face coverings are required and it’s advised that people make appointments to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– The Dobbins Farmers Market will be held at 9765 Marysville Road, Dobbins, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The market will ghost a Halloween costume contest.
– The Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter will host the second annual “Puptoberfest” at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Streets in Colusa, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be a drive up/walk up format and masks will be required. Donations are also appreciated. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Colusa County Animal Shelter. For more information, message Puptoberfest Colusa County on Facebook or email puptoberfestcc@gmail.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)