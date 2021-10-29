TODAY
– The Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter will host the third annual “Puptoberfest” event at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market streets in Colusa, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will include a dog costume contest, puppuccinos, lawn games, a raffle and vendor fair. Local animal control officers will also be onsite to chat with those that attend. Admission is free but donations are welcome. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Colusa County Animal Shelter. For more information, message Puptoberfest Colusa County on Facebook or email puptoberfestcc@gmail.com.
– The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way will host their annual “Live United, Run United Spooktacular River Run,” a 5K run/walk and 10K run that will traverse the Feather River levee in Yuba City. The race will begin and end at Gauche Park, located at 421 C St. in Yuba City. Registration begins at 8 a.m. before the 10K starts at 9 a.m. and the 5K gets underway at 9:30 a.m. Registration fees are $15-25 and include chip timing and a commemorative T-shirt. Children aged five and under can participate for free. Add to the festivities by wearing a costume. An awards ceremony for runners and costumes winners will be held after the race. For more information, contact the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way at 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.
– The Feather River Democratic Club (FRDC) and the Sutter County DCC will host a “Spooky Spaghetti Drive-Thru” dinner at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. The dinner will include spaghetti marinara (with/without meatballs), salad, garlic bread and brownies for dessert. Dinner tickets cost $25 in advance or $30 after Oct. 22. For more information, visit www.featherriverdemocrats.org.
– The Teegarden Events Center, 713 Plumas St., Yuba City, will host a “Halloween: The Witch Trials at Teegarden,” event from 7-10 p.m. Walk through the portal of time and experience a working witch coven through the years, with lighter scenes for the faint-hearted, as well as a ‘dreaded basement of fright’ for those who enjoy the blood and gore experience. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $7 for children 11-12 and $5 for kids ages ten and under. For more information, call 530-218-3807.
– A haunted house will be held at 324 First St., Marysville, from 6-9 p.m. There is a $3 per person minimum donation to enter and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Sutter Buttes Canine Rescue.
– There will be a free trunk-or-treat event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Cooper Avenue Baptist Church, 804 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. There will be hot dogs, other snack, games, candy and more.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the All About the Arts Talk Show at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube channel. Joe Moye, Tom Galvin and David Read will take participants through the events and activities going on in the Yuba-Sutter community while sharing information as well as “Weird Art News” and live music. This week’s guest will be Galvin, who will talk about the books he has authored.
– The Colusa Assembly of God will host a Fall Festival at the church, 1747 State Route 20, Colusa, from 5-8 p.m. The event is free to attend and there will be carnival games, family activities, candy and prizes. Hot dog meals will also be available for $1. For more information, call 458-2585.
– The annual “Scarysville” event, hosted by the The Crossing Church, The Point and the Marysville Downtown businesses, will be held on D Street, between Third and Fifth streets, in Marysville from 5-7 p.m. The event will include live music, kids activities, a truck-or-treat and free hot dogs from the kids. For more information, 916-928-0599 or visit www.thecrossingchurch.info/events.
– The Arbuckle Parks and Recreation District will host the annual Halloween parade on Fifth Street in Arbuckle. The parade is open to all ages and sign-ups begin at 10:30 a.m. at Arbuckle Ace Hardware, 600 Fifth St., Arbuckle, on the day of the event before the parade starts at 11 a.m. sharp. For more information, call 723-2705 or visit www.arbuckleparksandrecreation.org.
– The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host the Arbuckle Car Show and Depot Birthday BBQ at LaVanche Hurst Park, located at the corner of Fifth and Hall streets in Arbuckle. Hundreds of cars will be on display, as well as several local vendors and activities. A $15 tri-tip lunch will be available starting at 11 a.m. For more information, contact Debbie Charter at 518-5955.
– There will be a free trunk-or-treat event from 6-8 p.m. at Hall Street Baptist Church, 2405 Hall St., Marysville. There will be music, candy and a prize drawing for an Amazon gift card.
– Crossroads Community Church will host a Harvest Festival from 6-9 p.m. at 445 B St., Yuba City. The free event will include candy and prizes, carnival booths, hayride and weiner roast, inflatable games, cotton candy, popcorn, sodas, face painting and more. The event will take place rain or shine. For more information, call 751-9168 or visit www.crossroadsyubacity.org.
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Hallwood 4-H will hold their monthly meeting at the Hallwood Nazarene Church, 2825 Highway 20, Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. New youth members and adult volunteers are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 329-5565 or email renickh@hotmail.com.
– The Feather River Tea Party Patriots will hold a meeting at Crossroads Community Church, 445 B St., Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. There is no membership requirement and all are welcome to attend. For more information, call Larry or Carla at 755-4409.
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
– The Marysville Art Club monthly luncheon meeting will take place at noon at 420 10th St., Marysville. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $9. The guest speaker will be the owner of the Red Maple Ranch Flower Farm. For more information or reservations, call 218-7065.
– The Marysville City Council will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. followed by its regularly-scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. COVID-19 precautions will be in place. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– The Widowed Persons Group of Yuba-Sutter is having its monthly meeting and breakfast at 9 a.m. at the Dancing Tomato Caffe, 990 N Walton Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-695-1821.
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
